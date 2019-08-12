RIL AGM 2019: Jio Fiber to be launched on Sept 5, offer new movies, 4K HD TV sets for free

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has announced the roll-out of Jio Fiber from September 5, with free voice calls, high-speed broadband, free HD 4K televisions and a set-top box.

Speaking at the 42nd annual general meeting (AGM) of the company on August 12, Ambani said international calls for landline subscribers be priced at a tenth of the industry tariffs.

“The average fixed-line download speed in the US is 90 Mbps, in India even with the most basic Jio Fiber plans will start at 100 Mbps. We will have plans to go all the way to 1,000Mbps. India’s broadband will be no less than any service anywhere in the world. This will disproportionately improve the quality of fixed line data in India,” Ambani said.

Jio Fiber plans will be priced between Rs 700 and Rs 10,000, with customers paying only for voice or data and not both, he said.

“Voice calls from home to any Indian operator—mobile or fixed—will be absolutely free forever. We are today ending the era of high international calling rates on landline by announcing the lowest fixed-line rates for international calling through two initiatives. First, the default tariffs on the Jio home phone will be one-fifth to one-tenth of the existing industry tariffs. Second, we are announcing an unlimited international calling pack at only Rs 500 per month to US and the Canada,” Ambani said.

He added that Jio Fiber customers would be able to watch movies on day of release itself.

“Today we keep track and pay for multiple subscriptions to multiple applications just to watch our favourite movies and TV shows. Jio Fiber plans will come bundled with subscriptions on most leading premium OTT applications. Also for the first time in India, we are introducing a new concept of watching new movies. Premium Jio Fiber customers will be able to watch movies in their living rooms on the same day these movies are released in theatres. We plan to launch this service in the middle of 2020,” Ambani said.

Jio Fiber customers who opt for the annual plans will get a high definition 4K television and 4K STB for free.

“Complete details of the tariffs will be available from September 5, 2019 on Jio.com. The experience of Jio Fiber and Jio STB comes to life when combined with an LED television. So Jio Fiber customers who opt for our annual plans which we call Jio Forever plans will get an HD 4K LED television and 4K STB absolutely free”, Ambani said.