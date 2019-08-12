RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries (RIL) held its 42nd Annual General Meeting on August 12 at Birla Matushri, in Mumbai. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 At the company's 42nd annual general meeting (AGM), Reliance Industries (RIL) CMD Mukesh Ambani announced the company will become a net zero-debt company within the next 18 months. (Image: RIL) 2/9 In FY18-19, RIL became the country's largest and most profitable company among not only private but public enterprises as well. (Image: Reuters) 3/9 Saudi Aramco will invest 20 percent in RIL's oil-to-chemical division, at an enterprise value of $75 billion. (Image: Reuters) 4/9 RIL and BP Plc will together invest Rs 35,000 crore to commence production at three natural gas fields in the Krishna Godavari Basin block in the Bay of Bengal by 2022. (Image: Reuters) 5/9 Jio and Microsoft have entered into a long term alliance to launch cloud data centres across India powered by Azure. (Image: Reuters) 6/9 Jio GigaFiber will be available commercially from September 5, 2019. Plans will begin from Rs 700 and go upto Rs 10,000 per month. (Image: Reuters) 7/9 Jio's Internet of Things platform will be commercially be available from January 2020. 8/9 The telecommunication company has amassed over 340 million subscribers in less than three years with an investment of Rs 3.5 lakh crore. (Image: Reuters) 9/9 Reliance will roll the JioFibre Welcome Offer that will provide a set-top box (STB) and TV set along with cable television broadcast from local cable operators (LCOs) and a bouquet of high-definition channels. Details of the tariff will be available from September 5. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Aug 12, 2019 02:32 pm