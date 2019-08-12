App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 02:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries (RIL) held its 42nd Annual General Meeting on August 12 at Birla Matushri, in Mumbai.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
At the company's 42nd AGM, Mukesh Ambani announced that Reliance Industries (RIL) will be a net zero-debt company within the next 18 months. (Image: RIL)
1/9

At the company's 42nd annual general meeting (AGM), Reliance Industries (RIL) CMD Mukesh Ambani announced the company will become a net zero-debt company within the next 18 months. (Image: RIL)

In the financial year 2018-19, RIL became country's largest and most profitable one among not only private but also public companies. (Image: Reuters)
2/9

In FY18-19, RIL became the country's largest and most profitable company among not only private but public enterprises as well. (Image: Reuters)

Saudi Aramco will invest 20 percent in the company’s oil-to-chemical division, at an enterprise value of $75 billion (Image: Reuters)
3/9

Saudi Aramco will invest 20 percent in RIL's oil-to-chemical division, at an enterprise value of $75 billion. (Image: Reuters)

RIL and BP Plc will together invest Rs 35,000 crore for bringing to production three sets of natural gas fields in the Krishna Godavari basin block in the Bay of Bengal by 2022. (Image: Reuters)
4/9

RIL and BP Plc will together invest Rs 35,000 crore to commence production at three natural gas fields in the Krishna Godavari Basin block in the Bay of Bengal by 2022. (Image: Reuters)

Jio and Microsoft have partnered to launch cloud data centres across India powered by the American IT giant's cloud platform, Azure. (Image: Reuters)
5/9

Jio and Microsoft have entered into a long term alliance to launch cloud data centres across India powered by Azure. (Image: Reuters)

Jio GigaFiber will be available commercially from September 5, 2019. Plans will begin from Rs 700 and go upto Rs 10,000 per month. (Image: Reuters)
6/9

Jio GigaFiber will be available commercially from September 5, 2019. Plans will begin from Rs 700 and go upto Rs 10,000 per month. (Image: Reuters)

internet of things
7/9

Jio's Internet of Things platform will be commercially be available from January 2020.

Jio has amassed over 340 million subscribers in less than three years with an investment of Rs 3.5 lakh crore. (Image: Reuters)
8/9

The telecommunication company has amassed over 340 million subscribers in less than three years with an investment of Rs 3.5 lakh crore. (Image: Reuters)

Reliance Jio will roll out a set-top box (STB) that will accept broadcast cable television from local cable operators (LCOs) to offer a bouquet of high-definition channels. (Image: Reuters)
9/9

Reliance will roll the JioFibre Welcome Offer that will provide a set-top box (STB) and TV set along with cable television broadcast from local cable operators (LCOs) and a bouquet of high-definition channels. Details of the tariff will be available from September 5. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Aug 12, 2019 02:32 pm

tags #Business #India #Market news #Reliance Industries (RIL) #Slideshow

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.