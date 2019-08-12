RIL AGM 2019: Jio to roll out set-top box in partnership with cable operators

Reliance Jio will roll out a set-top box (STB) that will accept broadcast cable television from local cable operators (LCOs) to offer a bouquet of high-definition channels, chairman Mukesh Ambani said at the 42nd annual general meeting of Reliance Industries on August 12.

“In recent years, competition from DTH (direct-to-home) operators has threatened the viability of nearly one lakh LCO who still operate across India. Jio wanted to ensure that these LCOs continue to serve their communities. Earlier this year, RIL acquired stakes in three leading MSOs (multi=service operators), Hathway, Den and GTPL, who have direct relations with over 30,000 LCOs. Over the past months we have worked with our MSOs to upgrade their infrastructure to world class standards,” said Ambani.

RIL, on October 17, 2018, announced that it would buy majority stakes in Den Networks Ltd and Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd for Rs 5,230 crore, a move aimed at becoming the largest player in the broadband, cable TV and direct-to-home markets.

“After this upgrade, our LCOs will be able to offer the largest bouquet of high-definition channels to customers with better features, reliability and customer experience which will be better than DTH,” Ambani said.

“But now we have gone one step further, we have designed a Jio STB to accept the broadcast cable TV from our LCO partners so that from now every Jio Fiber home our LCO partners will have access and will continue to have as steady stream of revenue for their broadcast TV business. We look forward to extending this partnership to all LCO across the country,” added Ambani.