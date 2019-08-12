RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani announces JioFiber rollout starting from September

Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani announced that the much-anticipated JioFiber will be available commercially starting September 5, 2019.

Speaking at the company's 42nd annual general meeting on August 12, Ambani said that invitation for registrations in August last year received overwhelming response. “We received 15 million registrations from 16 million towns,” Ambani said.

“Based on these invitations we have drawn up a plan to reach 15 million residences and 20 million businesses in these 16 million towns,” he said. “Over the past year, we have built and installed the network in over five lakh homes to fine-tune the service and improve it based on customer feedback.”

The service would be the world's “largest beta programme”, his daughter, Isha, added. The testing had led to speeds ranging from 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps, Ambani's son, Akash who joined his sister on the stage, for a demonstration, said.

Mukesh Ambani outlined that service would be broad-ranging including a 1 Gbps network speed, free landline connection, digital set-top box, ultra-high-definition entertainment, virtual content, interactive gaming and more smart home solutions.

Currently available on beta testing, JioFiber customers paid up to Rs 4,500 as a security deposit for the router only, with broadband internet up to 100GB free per month. After the commercial rollout, customers will only be charged between Rs 700 and Rs 10,000 per month, depending on the plan.

Ambani further added that customers will only pay for data and voice calls would be completely free from home to any Indian mobile or fixed-line operator.

For international voice calls through Jio landlines, customers will only have to pay Rs 500 per month, which will be 1/5th to 1/10th of existing tariffs. This plan would be beneficial to users making international calls to US and Canada.

JioFiber customers can also avail the benefits of consuming content from premium OTT platforms. As a part of this bundled offer, customers can watch movies at their homes on the same day the movie has been released. Reliance plans to roll out these benefits starting mid-2020.

To make the welcome offer sweeter, Ambani announced that costumers who would opt for the Jio Forever plan would get full HD television or a Home PC and a 4K SET-TOP-BOX absolutely free.