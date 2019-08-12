App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 01:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RIL to be net zero debt company within next 18 months: Mukesh Ambani

As on FY19 end, RIL had a net debt of Rs 1.54 lakh crore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Industries (RIL) will be a net zero-debt company within the next 18 months, Chairman Mukesh Ambani said at the company’s 42nd Annual General Meeting in Mumbai on August 12.

At the AGM, Ambani said that RIL had entered into a long-term partnership with Saudi Arabia’s national petroleum company Saudi Aramco. Under the deal, Aramco would buy a 20 percent stake in RIL’s oil-to-chemicals division at an enterprise value of $75 billion.

He said the deal with Aramaco, as well as the retail petroleum deal with BP will be closed within this financial year. That would bring in Rs 1.15 lakh crore into the company.

Close

These, along with other transactions to deleverage the group, would make the company a zero-net debt company in 18 months.

related news

“We have a very clear road map to becoming a net zero debt company within the next 18 months, that is March 31, 2021,” he said.

As on FY19-end, RIL had a net debt of Rs 1.54 lakh crore. The net zero debt milestone will be achieved through some of the major deals that has already been announced as well as some of the deals in the pipeline.

RIL has invested nearly Rs 5.4 lakh crore over the last five years to generate EBITDA in excess of $1 billion annually for over a decade.

In addition, Ambani said the company has received strong interest from strategic and financial investors in its consumer businesses Jio and Reliance Retail. He said the group was working on a plan to list both these businesses within the next five years.

Also, there are plans on monetising the group’s real estate assets as well financial investments.

Already, RIL has shifted around Rs 1.25 lakh crore worth of telecom assets into a separate infrastructure trust with the intention of raising money from global institutional investors. Ambani said the group has received “strong interest and commitments” from global investors.

He told shareholders that once the net zero debt status was achieved, they would be amply rewarded in the form of dividends and bonus share issues. "As we achieve our zero-net debt target this financial year, I assure you, my dear shareholders, that we will reward you abundantly through higher dividends, periodic bonus issues and other means, and at a more accelerated pace than any time in our history," he said.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd


Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 12, 2019 12:53 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Mukesh Ambani #Mukesh D Ambaini #Reliance Industries #RIL

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.