App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 01:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aim to be among the world’s Top 20 retailers in 5 years: Mukesh Ambani

Two-thirds of Reliance Retail stores are located in Tier 2, 3 and 4 towns and half of fresh fruits and vegetables are sold in India

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Industries-owned Reliance Retail aims to be among the world’s top 20 retailers over the next five years, chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said at the 42nd annual general meeting in Mumbai on August 12.

“The retail business has grown phenomenally, registering a seven-fold increase in revenue and a 14-fold increase in profit in the last 6 six years,” Ambani said. Reliance Retail’s revenue crossed Rs 1.3 lakh crore in FY19.

It has also seen a three-fold rise in per-store productivity in the last five years. In 2018, Reliance Retail sold a TV every four seconds and a phone every two seconds.

Close

Reliance Retail was the only Indian enterprise to be ranked among the Top 100 retailers of the world, he said.

related news

Reliance Retail Limited is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited. Founded in 2006, it is the largest retailer in India in terms of revenue.

Talking about “new commerce”, the RIL chairman said it was a “massive” business opportunity worth $700 billion.

“For RIL (Reliance Industries), new commerce is an opportunity to integrate merchants, consumers and producers,” Ambani said.

“New commerce” would transform unorganised retail into organised retail and would revolutionise India’s three crore kirana stores, he said.

RIL also intended to utilise merchant point of sale (POS) solution–Jio Prime Partner POS– to create an ecosystem around small merchants. “This user-friendly digital platform will modernise even the smallest kirana shop to become a digitised store,” Ambani said.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 12, 2019 01:45 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Reliance Industries #Reliance Retail

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.