Vatika group partners with IREAA India for leasing retail projects in New Gurugram

Real Estate developer Vatika Group has partnered with IREAA India Pvt Ltd, which specialises in leasing and property management, as strategic leasing partners for their retail projects in New Gurugram, a move which is expected to draw retail brands to the area.

According to a statement issued by Vatika Group on May 10, the affordability of rates and rentals, combined with superior infrastructure and facilities, make New Gurugram an attractive retail destination. Furthermore, with 18,000-20,000 dwelling units currently under development, New Gurugram presents a promising opportunity for retailers.

Ritu Gupta, Head Leasing at Vatika Ltd said, “The partnership between Vatika and IREAA is just the beginning of what we hope will be a long and successful relationship. We are confident that IREAA will bring their expertise in leasing our retail projects in New Gurugram and residents here will experience great shopping opportunities.”

The statement said that partnership with IREAA India is an exciting prospect for retail brands looking to establish a presence in this thriving market. New Gurugram has easy accessibility to major roads such as the Dwarka Expressway, NH 48, Pataudi Road, and Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, as well as the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) that provides uninterrupted connectivity across prime localities in the city.

Tarun Jasuja, Associate Director, IREAA INDIA Pvt Ltd said: “New Gurugram is set to be a retail destination with a wide range of shops, boutiques, cafes and restaurants neighbouring 5-star hotel. We are confident that it will become a hub, where people can shop, dine, and socialise. Additionally, the retail projects are highly visible and easily accessible with ample parking."