Vatika Group and associated companies retire debt worth Rs 1,109 crore

The debt has been cleared by selling combinations of lands, finished inventories and the company’s shares, among others, Vatika Group said.

March 01, 2021 / 05:24 PM IST
The real estate developer is currently focusing on the completion of its ongoing projects.

NCR-based real estate firm Vatika Group and its associated companies have retired debt worth Rs 1,109 crore within a period of 11 months, the company said in a statement.

The debt has been cleared by selling combinations of  lands worth Rs 450 crore, finished inventories worth Rs 500 crore and the company’s shares worth Rs 170 crore, among others, the company said.

Some of the major repayments include a repayment of Rs 304 crore to Piramal Enterprises, Rs 108 crore to HDFC Ltd, Rs 519 crore to Indiabulls, Rs 82 crore to ICICI Bank and Rs 74 crore to Standard Chartered Bank.

“Building trust and confidence of investors, business partners and customers is the need of the hour in the realty segment. By retiring our debts, we will fast-pace our efforts to ensure hassle-free completion and delivery of our projects to our trusted end-users within a fixed time period,” said Gaurav Bhalla, Managing Director, Vatika.

The real estate developer is currently focusing on the completion of its ongoing projects. The company is also fast-pacing its efforts to streamline and continue the sales of inventory and lands to raise capital with the twin purpose of retiring debt and funding construction.
