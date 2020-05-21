App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus | Rental agreements, contracts will continue to prevail, say legal experts

Real estate rental agreements and contracts are between two parties and the government cannot enforce any notification, experts say

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Real estate rental agreements and contracts will continue to prevail during the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic and the force majeure provision will continue to be applicable as mentioned in the contract, said Justice Arjan Kumar Sikri, former judge, Supreme Court of India and International Judge, Singapore International Commercial Court (SICC).

Addressing a webinar on ‘Assessing the impact of COVID-19 on Rental Contracts’ organised by FICCI in association with Indian Council of Arbitration (ICA), Sikri said real estate rental agreements and contracts are between two parties and the government cannot enforce any notification.

To provide relief to both landlords and tenants, the government may consider introducing a temporary law as is being done by some of the countries today like the US and Singapore, said advocate RK Sanghi.

Close

Sanjay Dutt, Joint Chairman, FICCI Real Estate Committee and Managing Director and CEO, Tata Realty and Infrastructure, pointed out that global office markets like Tokyo and Hong Kong have waived off rent, which stands at $600 per sq ft per annum for office space. In India, the top office markets stand at $15 per sq feet per annum.

Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol News|Moneycontrol News

The key is the agreement and the notifications of the government on deferment or non-payment of rent by tenants are primarily moral obligations and not legal obligations. In the COVID-19 situation, the contract between the landlord and tenant will prevail, said Sudip Mullick, Partner, Khaitan & Co.

Mutual negotiations the best solution. The best solution in a situation like COVID-19 is that the landlord and tenant find a way out with mutual negotiations. In case the force majeure provision has to be triggered, the party will have to give a notice, said PV Kapur, senior advocate and Bar at Law.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 21, 2020 08:42 pm

tags #coronavirus #Force Majeure #Real Estate #rental agreement

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus wrap May 21: Govt outlines details for resuming domestic flights; MHA alerts states on flouting lockdown rules

Coronavirus wrap May 21: Govt outlines details for resuming domestic flights; MHA alerts states on flouting lockdown rules

India becomes world's second largest manufacturer of PPE body coveralls: Govt

India becomes world's second largest manufacturer of PPE body coveralls: Govt

Withdraw FIR against Sonia Gandhi over PM CARE tweets: DK Shivakumar to Karnataka CM

Withdraw FIR against Sonia Gandhi over PM CARE tweets: DK Shivakumar to Karnataka CM

most popular

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.