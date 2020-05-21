Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Bihar’s known COVID-19 cases at 1,675; Brazil records nearly 20,000 cases in a day
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 1,06,750.
Today is the fifty-eighth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown has been extended till May 31. Many restrictions have been eased, especially in non-containment zones, according to the new guidelines. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 1,06,750. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 3,303. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases.
Globally, there have been over 49.9 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 3.28 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Russia, Brazil, the United Kingdom and Spain are the most-affected countries. Catch the latest updates here:
Brazil records nearly 20,000 cases in a day
Railways releases list of 200 trains that will run from June 1 onwards
Indian Railways has released the list of 200 passenger trains that it will start operating starting June 1.
The bookings for these trains will begin at 10.00 am today.
Coronavirus in Brazil LIVE updates | Brazil records nearly 20,000 cases in a day
Brazil recorded 19,951 new COVID-19 cases yesterday (in the previous 24 hours) — the highest single-day increase. This took the South American country’s tally to 2,91,579 confirmed cases.
The country has the third-highest number of confirmed cases in the world, after the United States and Russia.
Coronavirus in Bihar LIVE updates | 96 more COVID-19 cases reported in Bihar, state's tally reaches 1,675
Ninety-six people tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar yesterday, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the state so far to 1,675.
More than a thousand of the state's cases have been reported since May 03, after the heavy influx of migrants started with the plying of Shramik Special trains.
The state health department said the number of migrants who have tested positive upon arrival is 788. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 1,06,750. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 42,298 patients have recovered, 3,303 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 61,149. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi are the worst-affected.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Turkey, Peru and Saudi Arabia are rising rapidly.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 49.9 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University CSSE. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 3.28 lakh.
With over 15.5 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Russia, Brazil, the United Kingdom and Spain.
