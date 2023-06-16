Apartments under Rs 50 lakh: Here’s where you can buy in Delhi-NCR

For representational purpose

Housing options in the range of Rs 50 lakh and below are limited in the National Capital Region (NCR). Real estate experts say that these are primarily available in locations such as Crossings Republik, Pandav Nagar, Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad; Greater Noida sectors such as Eta-2, Chi and Phi; and Faridabad sectors 81-86; Sohna Road in Gurugram; and in Guldhar on the Ghaziabad-Meerut road.

Buyers also have the option of builder floors in established markets such as Indirapuram, Vasundhara and Govindpuram in Ghaziabad.

What is available where

According to real estate experts, studio apartments under Rs 50 lakh are available in Noida, Greater Noida and Gurugram but there are limited 2BHK options. The average apartment configurations in this price segment are about 500-1,150 square feet.

Brokers said at this price point are mostly the resale inventories because fresh 2BHK units are generally being launched at higher rates in the region.

Mohammad Hassan, a real estate broker active in NCR, said that there are 2BHK units available in under Rs 50 lakh budget in Greater Noida West. Projects where such inventories are available include Galaxy North Avenue-2 and Raksha Adela in Gaur City-2, Rudra Palace Heights and Himalaya Pride in Techzone IV, Victoryone Central in Sector 12, Greater Noida West, Panchsheel Green, Sector-16, Greater Noida West, and Paramount Emotions in Sector 1, Greater Noida West.

Units being offered here measure between 915 square feet (sq ft) and 1,100 sq ft and the base price ranges between Rs 45 lakh and Rs 50 lakh.

Homebuyers can also look at Crossings Republik in Ghaziabad where budget homes are available in this price segment. These projects include Panchsheel Wellington, Supertech Livingston, Saviour Greenisle, Gardenia Square and Mahagun Mascot. Flats on offer here measure from 850 sq ft to 1,150 sq ft and are priced between Rs 43 lakh and Rs 50 lakh.

Hassan said that there are some homes under the Rs 50-lakh budget available in projects in Rajnagar Extension and Wave City in Ghaziabad as well. 2BHK inventories are available in Raj Nagar Extension projects including High End Windsor Paradise-II, MCC Signature Heights, Ajnara Integrity, Migsun Roof and Rajnagar Residency, among others. Here the sizes range from 900-1,120 sq ft.

According to real estate brokers, the upcoming Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) connecting Meerut and Delhi will also benefit Raj Nagar Extension and Guldhar areas.

Real estate experts said that micro markets of new sectors such as Faridabad Sector 86, Duhai on the Ghaziabad-Meerut road, societies along the Yamuna Expressway, Sohna Road in Gurugram, Kondli in East Delhi and further afield, Sonipat in Haryana also have availability of homes under Rs 50 lakh.

Ravindra Kasana, a real estate broker active in Gurugram and Faridabad, said that in Gurugram homebuyers can look out for projects Antriksh Heights in Sector 84, Tulip Lemon in Sector 69, Pyramid Urban Homes in Sector 67A and Signature Global Park on Badshahpur-Sohna Road. Similarly, in Faridabad they have options like BPTP Princess Park or Omaxe Heights, where a limited inventory of 2BHK units is available for under Rs 50 lakh.

He said that for affordable housing homebuyers can also look for local builder floor flats at this price point in areas like Old Gurugram, New Palam Vihar, Gurugram Sector 71, Faridabad sectors 81-84 and 88.

Other factors to look for

While these areas are attractive in price, prospective homebuyers should take into account factors related to connectivity, traffic congestion and safety.

Real estate experts say that for Raj Nagar Extension the nearest metro station, Hindon River, is 6 km and the connecting road between the two is deserted in the evening. Similarly, the options available in Gurugram are far from the Huda City Centre metro and connectivity remains a major issue in these areas.

While Crossings Republic is very well connected with the office hubs of Noida Sector 62 and Sector 63 and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, the main problem here is traffic jams. Arterial roads connecting NH-24 and Noida Extension via Shahberi remain clogged in the morning and evening office hours.