Delhi Development Authority to sell penthouses with golf course view in Dwarka

In a first, the Delhi Development Authority will launch luxury penthouses and terrace gardens in the national capital by March. The penthouses will come up in Dwarka’s Sector 19B and will overlook the golf course, officials said.

A DDA official said about 17,000 flats for various income groups, apart from the luxury penthouses, will be constructed by March 2024.

“The DDA will offer 14 luxury penthouses in Sector 19B of Dwarka along with 116 HIG (high-income group) flats. These flats are under construction and will be ready in around a year’s time. This will be the first time we will add some luxury penthouses,” a senior DDA official told Moneycontrol, requesting anonymity.

The official said the luxury penthouses and terrace gardens will overlook a golf course spread across Sectors 19 and 24. Some HIG flats will be developed in Sectors A1 to A4 in Narela.

The officials refused to divulge the expected price of these units. However, real-estate brokers active in Dwarka said that the resale value of similar sized units is between Rs 1.5 to Rs 2.5 crore depending on location and society.

Officials said the area of the penthouses is likely to be about 266 square metres (sqm) – about 2,860 square feet – and the HIG flats will be offered in two sizes – 129 sqm and 150 sqm.

Officials said the 17,000 flats will be readied in two phases – about 9,600 flats are likely to be completed by October and the remaining by March. Some of the flats are coming up in Dwarka Sector 14 and in Mundka.

DDA, the agency that manages land and builds houses in the national capital, has about 40,000 unsold flats in Narela, Dwarka, and Jasola. Most of these unsold units are meant for the economically weaker sections.