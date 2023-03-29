DDA approves Rs 7,643 crore budget; Rs 1,767 crore set aside for housing

The DDA board meeting in progress.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) approved the annual budget for 2023-24, with an outlay of Rs 7643 crore and receipts projected at Rs 8541 crore.

The budget focuses on civic infrastructure of the national capital, particularly Narela, Dwarka and Rohini, gives impetus to UER II, rejuvenation and restoration of Yamuna floodplains and green spaces besides laying emphasis on completion and construction of houses for which Rs 1,767 crore has been kept aside.

The budget focuses on completing all ongoing housing projects. Significant housing projects that will be completed in the current year include projects in Dwarka having around 1,114 HIG (high-income group) flats facing Dwarka Golf Course, around 650 MIG (middle-income group) flats in Lok Nayak Puram and around 9,000 HIG and MIG flats in Narela, the Authority noted.

Flats in Lok Nayak Puram and Narela are in close proximity of Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) where the construction work is in full swing.

The DDA in a statement said that construction of residential complexes on Transit Oriented Development (TOD) norms basis at Karkardooma in east Delhi is currently under progress where 1108 MIG and 522 Economic Weaker Section (EWS) residential flats will be constructed in the first phase.

TOD entails bringing together metro stations, residences, workplaces, and recreational spaces.

“A total provision of Rs 1,767 crore has been kept in budgetary estimates 2023-24 for construction of houses of which Rs 240 crore are for the construction of houses at Karkardooma on TOD basis,” the statement said on March 29.

The budget was approved at the DDA board meeting on March 29 that was chaired by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

The DDA has also floated a request for proposal (RFP) for 10 new projects for in-situ rehabilitation of slum dwellers. As many as 3,024 EWS dwelling units were already completed, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2022 had handed over keys to slum dwellers in Kalkaji extension.

Under Jailorwala Bagh in-situ rehabilitation project, 1,675 EWS dwelling units are being constructed and are likely to be completed during 2023-24 fiscal. Similarly, 2,800 EWS flats are being constructed at Kathputli Colony on PPP model.

A provision of Rs 70 crore has been kept in the budget for in-situ rehabilitation purpose, the Authority said.

DDA has projected a revenue of around Rs 4,310 crore on account of sale of additional inventory of existing housing projects which are nearing completion. It is expected that the completion of UER-II connecting NH-8 to NH-2 in Narela and the proposed metro line there will result in value addition and will give a fillip to the demand of Authority’s housing flats in Narela in outer Delhi.

According to a reply submitted in Lok Sabha by DDA, the total inventory of vacant and unsold flats is 40,600 out of which, inventory of 23,955 newly constructed flats have been added in the year 2022-23. The remaining 16,045 flats were offered under the earlier housing schemes but remained unsold.

“The bulk of the inventory of flats is located in Narela sub-city, which is in the process of development. The inadequate response of the public for the DDA Flats is because of the factors such as long distance of the area from main centre of the city, inadequate frequency of Public Road Transport System, availability of similar flats in satellite towns like Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad,” the Authority said in its reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

However, DDA officials said that the Authority is likely to bring out a new housing scheme in May this year offering the newly constructed 23,000 flats in Narela subcity. These flats will include EWS and LIG dwelling units.

Besides, the DDA in its budget has laid special emphasis on improvement of civic amenities and urban infrastructure.

An allocation of Rs 3,314 crore has been earmarked for the development of land, physical infrastructure and maintenance of existing infrastructure that includes roads, sewage, water supply, power lines and drainage in DDA areas primarily in Narela, Dwarka and Rohini.

DDA has also planned for extensive development of Yamuna riverfront. The work is being taken up in a phased manner as 10 separate sub-projects and a sum of Rs 405 crore has been provided in budgetary estimates 2023-24 for this purpose. Rs 55 crore has been set aside for rejuvenation of water bodies across Delhi, the Authority said.

DDA has also undertaken retrofitting and upgradation of Nehru Place and Bhikaji Cama Place commercial centres. The refurbishment work will also include construction of multilevel car parking. A provision of Rs 65 crore has been made in the budget 2023-24 for this purpose, the Authority noted.