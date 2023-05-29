DDA expected to launch housing scheme for 23,000 flats in June

DDA, the agency designated to manage land and build houses in the national capital, has an inventory of about 40,000 unsold flats in Narela, Dwarka, and Jasola.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is likely to launch its housing scheme for 2023 in June, offering about 23,000 newly-constructed flats for those from the lower income group and economically weaker sections, officials have said.

Most of the flats in the new housing scheme are located in Narela. The flats will be allotted through a computerised draw of lots, they said.

“The housing scheme will be launched only after it is approved in the Authority meeting. This scheme was earlier to be launched in May but this month the authority could not meet and the meeting is likely in June. So the housing scheme for 23,000 flats is now expected to be launched in June,” Vijender Gupta, a member of the DDA, told Moneycontrol.

After approval, the scheme will be launched and the DDA will invite applications. The price of the flats will be finalised just before the formal launch.

Unsold units

In the scheme for 2022, flats in the economically weaker section category were offered in a price range of Rs 7.91 lakh to Rs 12.42 lakh, while lower income group category flats were available for Rs 18.10 lakh to Rs 22.8 lakh.

Also Read: DDA conducts draw of lots for 1,093 flats for JJ dwellers of Jailorwala Bagh

DDA, the agency designated to manage land and build houses in the national capital, has an inventory of about 40,000 unsold flats in Narela, Dwarka, and Jasola. Most of the units are meant for the economically weaker section and are located in Narela in north Delhi.

Officials said that about 16,000 of those flats remained unsold mainly due to lack of proper connectivity and infrastructure. To attract buyers, the DDA took measures such as construction of roads and improvement of infrastructure. It also facilitated the construction of the metro corridor on the Rithala-Bawana-Narela section, which should boost connectivity and help sales of these flats, officials said.

They said the DDA may allow individuals to apply for the flats even if they or their family members already own a flat or plot of land in Delhi.