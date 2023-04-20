DDA conducts draw of lots for 1,093 flats for JJ dwellers of Jailorwala Bagh

For representational purpose

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has conducted a draw of lots for 1,093 flats for JJ dwellers of Jailorwala Bagh in Ashok Vihar as part of its in situ rehabilitation project, the authority stated.

It said that as many as 1,675 flats for economic weaker section (EWS), each having an area of 400 square feet, are likely to be ready for possession by July 31, 2023. The total cost of construction incurred by DDA on the project is Rs 421.81 crore.

The DDA in a statement on April 20 said eligible families will have to pay Rs 1.71 lakh for the flat which will include Rs 1.41 lakh as the beneficiary’s contribution and Rs 30,000 per annum as a maintenance charge for 5 years. DDA will provide a subsidy of around Rs 24 lakh for each flat.

Each flat comprises two rooms, one kitchen, one bathroom, one toilet and a balcony with all the civic amenities. This is the second in situ rehabilitation project of DDA, as in November 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 3,024 EWS flats at Kalkaji which were built for rehabilitating slum dwellers under the in situ slum rehabilitation project.

A basement area measuring 11,024 square metres has been constructed for parking. In addition, there is also a provision for surface parking. Green spaces measuring 9257.70 square metres have been provided within the project site, the statement said.