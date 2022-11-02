PM Modi inaugurates 3,024 flats built for slum dwellers in Delhi

The 3,024 flats, built at a cost of Rs 345 crore, are located in south Delhi’s Kalkaji area

Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over the keys to over 3,000 newly constructed flats to eligible beneficiaries as part of a project to improve the lives of slum dwellers in the national capital.

The 3,024 flats, built at a cost of Rs 345 crore, are located in south Delhi’s Kalkaji area.

"Today is a big day for thousands of slum dwellers; a new beginning to life. As I handed over the keys to eligible beneficiaries, I could see their happy and joyous faces. Over 3000 houses have been constructed in the first phase of the Kalkaji extension," Modi said at a function to mark the occasion at Vigyan Bhavan on November 2.

The rehabilitation of slum dwellers is in line with the PM’s vision of providing housing for all. The In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project covers 376 clusters and is being implemented by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The objective of the project is to provide residents of slums a better and healthy living environment with proper amenities and facilities.

DDA is undertaking three such projects at Kalkaji Extension, Jailorwala Bagh and Kathputli Colony. Under the Kalkaji Extension project, the rehabilitation of three clusters – Bhoomiheen Camp, Navjeevan Camp and Jawahar Camp located at Kalkaji are being taken up in phases.

In the first phase, the DDA constructed 3,024 flats at a vacant commercial plot for slum dwellers at the nearby Bhoomiheen Camp. After the Bhoomiheen Camp site is vacated, the rehabilitation of slum dwellers in the Navjeevan and Jawahar camps will start in the second phase.

The 3,024 flats are ready to be occupied, marking completion of the first phase. The flats are equipped with vitrified floor tiles, ceramics tiles, and Udaipur green marble counters in the kitchens.

Public amenities such as parks, electric sub-stations, sewage treatment plants, dual water pipelines, lifts, and underground reservoirs for hygienic water supply have been provided.