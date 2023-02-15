MC Explains: How soaring land prices led to shelving of affordable plotted housing scheme in Gurugram and Faridabad

The Haryana government has put on hold its affordable plotted housing scheme, Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojana (DDJAY), in Gurugram and Faridabad, saying that it had turned unaffordable as land prices in these two cities had shot up.

While there is no official circular yet about putting the DDJAY, or low-rise independent floor scheme, on hold, sources said this decision was taken at a recent meeting of the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) officials where the chief minister observed that high cost of land in these cities defeated the purpose of affordable plotted housing scheme.

According to DTCP data, around 60 licences have so far been issued under DDJAY in Gurugram and adjoining areas for developing housing units across 600 acres of land and around 40 licences for 400 acres of land in Faridabad. As many as 60 licences are currently under process in these two cities.

Real estate experts said besides the high cost of land in these two hyper-potential towns, there was no cap on the rates for housing under DDJAY that currently exists for affordable high-rise housing projects. This led builders to charge high prices for apartments under DDJAY.

A 2-3BHK in an affordable housing project in Haryana can cost Rs 24 lakh while a builder floor under the DDJAY scheme may set you back by around Rs 60 lakh for a plot of less than 150 sq yards. If you include the cost of construction, the price would come to Rs 1 crore.

Parveen Jain, Chairman of NAREDCO (National), and Chairman and Managing Director of Tulip Group, told Moneycontrol that Naredco had suggested to the Haryana government that instead of putting the policy on hold, a price cap should be introduced for the affordable plotted housing scheme similar to what exists for apartments.

The challenge under this scheme was that as soon as it was announced, prices of land jumped from Rs 4 crore for an acre to Rs 15 crore. “As land became expensive to procure, developers in the affordable housing segment were forced to pass on the cost to homebuyers. The only people, who benefited were perhaps the farmers,” he said, adding the objective of the scheme to provide affordable housing was defeated.

The scheme contours

The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Haryana in November 2016 to check the rampant growth of unauthorised colonies and ensure that middle-class homebuyers were provided affordable housing units. This was initially meant for low and medium-potential towns of Haryana such as Karnal, Kurukshetra, Ambala City, Ambala Cantt, Yamuna Nagar, Jagadhri, Bahadurgarh, Hisar, Rohtak, Rewari, Bawal-Dharuhera Complex, Gannaur and Palwal, among others. The scheme was extended to high-potential towns as well and eventually to hyper-potential towns such as Gurugram and Faridabad.

Unlike the Haryana Urban Development Authority's (HUDA) Affordable Housing Scheme, where the price cap was fixed at Rs 4,200 per sq ft, the DDJAY did not have a price limit. It was in 2022, that the Haryana government increased the price for carpet space from Rs 4,000 per sq ft to Rs 4,200 per sq ft and raised the price for the balcony area from Rs 500 per sq ft to Rs 1,000 per sq ft, with a ceiling of Rs 100,000 per unit, taking into account the rise in raw material costs in 2022. This meant that a 2BHK housing unit under the scheme would cost around Rs 24 lakh.

Plots versus apartments

The DDJAY allows developers to build independent flats up to four floors to sell individually and had attracted players with land banks to obtain licences. A major motivator for these units was that the development turnaround time was faster than high-rises, providing an opportunity for faster monetisation. Typically, money generated from builder floors starts flowing in within one year while high-rises take at least four years to pay off. Homebuyers too were attracted by the prospects of getting quick possession. The possession time for independent floors is significantly shorter than for multi-storey apartments.

However, some real estate consultants said the scheme has led to a proliferation of small-sized plots with high density. “This led to the development of organised slums. On a plot size of 80 square metres, the built-up for a single floor was around 64 metres.

“This meant that more people could reside in these small units which, in turn, led to pressure on basic infrastructure in a city which was planned to have larger plot sizes,” said Vineet Relia, director, Urbanbriq Development Management Pvt Ltd.