DDA board approves first-come, first-served housing scheme for 5,000 flats; scheme to launch on June 30

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), on June 14, approved the launch of Phase IV of its online First-Come, First-Served (FCFS) housing scheme for 5,000 flats, under which the Authority will permit homebuyers to book a flat in the locality and floor of their choice by paying a token booking amount.

Initially, approximately 5,000 flats of different categories will be offered under the scheme, and more flats will be added as per demand, it said.

It said that the scheme will be formally launched on June 30 this year. In this housing scheme, the DDA has decided to allow individuals to apply for flats even if they or their family members already own a flat or plot of land in Delhi.

The approval to launch the housing scheme was granted at the DDA’s board meeting on June 14, chaired by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, who is also the chairman of the Authority.

"In line with the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Housing for All’, the Authority on June 14 gave approval for the launch of phase IV of the DDA’s online First Come, First Served (FCFS) housing scheme. The scheme is to be launched on June 30, 2023. Initially, approximately 5,000 flats of different categories will be offered, and more flats will be added as per demand from time to time," the Authority said in a statement.

The Authority noted that it was the first time that DDA was offering Middle Income Group (MIG) flats in Dwarka and Narela and High Income Group (HIG) flats in Jasola, apart from Low Income Group (LIG) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) flats in Rohini, Narela, Siraspur, and Loknayakpuram under the FCFS housing scheme.

It said that DDA, for the first time, will be issuing online system-generated demand letters immediately after the payment of the registration amount is confirmed. Based on the feedback from the previous schemes, DDA has invested funds in improving the infrastructure of these localities, including connectivity.

To keep the houses affordable for the general public at large, DDA has retained the cost of most of the EWS and LIG flats at the same level that was prevailing at the time of the Special Housing Scheme, 2021.

In the scheme of 2021, flats in the EWS category were offered in a price range of Rs 7.91 lakh to Rs 12.42 lakh, while flats in the LIG category were available for Rs 15 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.

DDA, the agency designated to manage land and build houses in the national capital, has an inventory of about 40,000 unsold flats in Narela, Dwarka, and Jasola. Most of the units are meant for the EWS and are located in Narela, in north Delhi.