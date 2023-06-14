Millennials driving demand for Bengaluru's under-Rs 50-lakh homes

Developers say such homes mostly attract young professionals, millennials or companies looking for accommodation for their employees.

Post-pandemic, while Bengaluru saw a surge in demand for spacious homes, smaller apartments for under Rs 50 lakh have also gained traction, especially among millennials or those born between 1980 and 1995.

Experts say that over the past two years such apartments have not only attracted first-time buyers and young working professionals but also investors.

However, local brokers also point out the unavailability of fresh inventories, especially in the areas around the central business district.

New launches pushed out of city centres

One broker said that several Grade A developers have stopped launching apartments below Rs 50 lakh ticket size due to high land costs and a dent in profitability at such price points.

Today land in Bengaluru's outskirts is at least 20-30 percent cheaper, thus pushing new launches away from the bustling heart of the city and into growing suburbs.

"The average apartment configurations in this price segment are about 400-800 sq ft and are located 15-20 km away from the central business district, especially in the north and southern parts of the city," said Kiran Kumar, vice president, Hanu Reddy Realty.

For example, Sattva Group has launched projects in northern Bengaluru, about 10 minutes from the international airport.

"We have also launched apartments in Bidadi close to the new Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. In the east, we have apartments priced between Rs 32 lakh and Rs 40 lakh in Budigere, about 20 km away from the CBD," said Karishma Singh, vice president of sales and marketing at Sattva Group.

While trying to stay at the edge of price margins, developers have started coming up with unique features to prevent smaller apartments from feeling like "prison cells", said Angan Bedi, managing director of realty company BCD Group.

"We operate in apartments from 450-800 sq ft. However, we keep innovating on designs. We came up with the 2BK concept, where we removed the hall, but came with two bedrooms, a kitchen and two balconies in the Hoskote micro market ahead of Bengaluru's eastern IT corridor," he added.

An unusual demand

Local brokers point out that since 2022 there has been a manifold increase in inquiries about apartments under Rs 50 lakh in the CBD area.

"Most of the inventories from Grade A developers were sold under Rs 50 lakh about three or four years back. Today, a portion of their resale is happening at the same price range. However, in the city centre, 10-30-year-old apartments are being resold at this price point," Sunil Singh, director, Realty Corp added. Typically, older apartments do not command such a price.

Such apartments are being sold in areas like Malleshwaram, Banashankari and KR Puram.

While brokers say apartments in standalone buildings are being sold by local developers in places close to the CBD like Richmond Town, Shanti Nagar and Cooke Town, "the quality of such constructions is unknown", said Singh of Realty Corp.

Developers say such homes mostly attract young professionals, millennials or companies looking for accommodation for their employees.

However, Karishma Singh of Sattva Group added that their studio rooms (or 1RK apartments) have picked up in demand, especially away from the city centre.

"Past few years, we suddenly saw homebuyers buying apartments as transit homes. We have several customers from the aviation industry, frequent travellers and even millennials interested in Rs 30-lakh studio apartments in the city outskirts. Today, most of them are not selling the property but holding on to the asset," she added.