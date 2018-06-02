App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2018 10:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PF weekly wrap: With arrival of monsoon let your portfolio flourish

Invest in a diversified portfolio of mutual funds to create wealth in long term.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Timely arrival of monsoon infuses a positive sentiment in the Indian stock markets. The expectations improve rural output leading to economic growth that lead many to invest more in stocks. Volatile environment in the stock market could throw open many opportunities to savvy investors. V Srivatsa, fund manager with UTI Mutual Fund identifies these three sectors that offer immense value. Investors looking to make money in the long term should invest in these three sectors.

The segment of investor that has seen the biggest damage in the current volatile phase comprises investors holding small and mid-cap stocks. Mutual fund schemes focussing on mid and small cap funds can be tapped to effectively balance risk reward involved in small-mid cap investing.  Here are some schemes that you can invest in for long term wealth creation. If you are a fan of thematic investing, you may also consider investing in PSU equity fund.

You may also be wondering if you should diversify your investments beyond the usual suspects – large cap, mid cap equity funds. For a meaningful diversification you should invest in mutual fund schemes that invest in stocks listed overseas.  The investee companies offer exposure to new businesses, geographies and currencies.

While the weather looks good to venture into stock markets through mutual funds, you may also want to check a few things. Here is a check list that can come handy before you sign above the dotted line.

If you are keen to combine life insurance and growth investments, you can also look for purchasing unit linked insurance plans (ULIP). It can help you create wealth in the long term. Here are a few tips to maximise your gains. If you are not keen on investing in risk bearing assets, then considering traditional investment options. If you are a senior citizen and keen to invest in senior citizen saving schemes, do consider these tips.

For investments in fixed deposits, you should know your financial goals. If you can align your investments in fixed deposits with your financial goals, you will enjoy peace of mind. Here is how it helps.

If you are done with your investment planning for the year, you should revisit your insurance planning. Health insurance purchase is as important as purchasing life insurance. While purchasing health insurance here is a checklist you should use. Purchasing health insurance fetches you tax benefits on premium paid.
First Published on Jun 2, 2018 10:58 am

tags #Planning

