Buying health insurance? Here’s how much tax deduction you can claim on premium paid

Having a health policy adds to your financial safety and security at times of emergency. Health insurance also comes with tax benefits. So, if you are buying a health Insurance policy you should know the recent tax changes associated with it. You can now save more tax while buying a health policy that in previous years. The total amount on which tax deduction can be claimed has increased to Rs 1 lakh from the previous Rs 60,000.

Manoj Sharma, Co-Founder and Head of Finance, Policybazaar.com told Moneycontrol these 5 relevant points that how you can get a deduction on buying health insurance policy:

=> Any individual or HUF can claim the deduction on the health insurance premium paid for self, spouse, dependent children and parents under section 80 D of the Income Tax Act. The maximum deduction allowed for the premium paid for self, spouse and children is Rs 25000. You can claim an additional deduction on the premium paid for parents’ health insurance policy. If you have bought a policy for your parents who are not senior citizens, the deduction amount will be Rs 25000. However, if the parents are senior citizens, the deduction amount will be Rs 50000. This also means if you and your parents both are senior citizens, the deduction amount will go up to Rs 50000 + Rs 50000= Rs 100000.

=> For senior citizens above the age of 60 years, who are not eligible to take health insurance, deduction is allowed for Rs 50000 towards medical expenditure.

=> Some people buy a multiyear health insurance policy to get discount on the premium. In that scenario, the deduction benefit can be spread over the years. For example; you have bought two years health insurance plan for your parents amounting Rs 40000. In that scenario, the deduction amount will be divided into two years.

=> Another deduction available under section 80D is for preventive health check-ups. The Income Tax Act allows you to claim deduction up to Rs 5000, if you have gone through any health check-up or tests, provided you have proper receipts to submit as a proof. Remember this is not over and above the Individuals limits under section 80D.

=> To claim deduction under this section health insurance premium should always be paid by any mode other than cash. However, medical or preventive health check-up expenses can be paid in cash.

However, experts say one should not primarily buy a policy just to take tax benefit. But, it should be taken in such a way that you are benefited from both the ways. Ashish Mehrotra, MD & CEO, Max Bupa Health Insurance said while choosing a health cover, the basic rule is to opt for a plan that gives maximum value in terms of comprehensive coverage for all health needs such as hospitalization or day care procedures, lowest waiting periods, flexibility to cover one’s family members under one policy and a personalized hassle-free service especially at the point of claim. “Moreover, customers today should buy health insurance plans that can be used not only during hospitalization but through the year for OPD consultations, regular health check-up, staying fit etc.,” he added.

Therefore, one should buy health in such a way that they should get benefit from both ways, right from claiming the premium as a deduction to getting all kind of treatment done on time when needed in an emergency. “An adequate health insurance coverage will also provide you with a financial guarantee – as you don’t have to dip into your financial savings to pay your bills, ensuring that you keep the money to achieve your life and financial goals,” said Jyoti Punja, Chief Customer Officer, Cigna TTK Health Insurance.