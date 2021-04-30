Online fraud: SBI, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank caution customers

None of the banks asks for credentials like bank customer ID, debit or credit card PIN or CVV number.

Several Indian banks have issued warning messages against the online fraudsters in a bid to ensure safety of the hard earned money of its customers.

These banks said that, during the COVID-19 restrictions, online fraudsters are indulged in online phishing through QR Code scanner, phishing email attack through luring emails with offers that are hard to believe, fake customer care calls for KYC asking to divulge credit card, debit card PIN or CVV number or customer ID, etc in their respective messages to the customers.

These days cyber criminals are using emails, QR code scanners and fake customer care callers as these are some major phishing tools and have advised customers to remain away from such things.

QR कोड स्कैन न करें और धोखाधड़ी से सुरक्षित रहें। जब आप QR कोड को स्कैन करते हैं, तो आपको धनराशि नहीं मिलती। जब तक आपका उद्देश्य किसी को भुगतान करना नहीं है, तब तक किसी के द्वारा साझा किए गए QR कोड को स्कैन न करें।#CyberCrime#StayAlert#StaySafehttps://t.co/upWnKPo3AX

India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) warned its customers in a tweet that said, "QR code scan is meant for payment not for receiving money. When the customer has no plan of sending any money to the QR code scanner source, what is the point in scanning that QR code?"

Punjab National Bank (PNB) advised its customers to stay away from such phishing e-mails as a single click will lead to loss of money from their bank account.

ICICI Bank in a series of tweets warned its customers from sharing their banking credentials like customer ID, credit or debit card PIN and CVV numbers, etc.

"Private confidential information, such as your CVV, passwords, OTP, PIN and card number should never be shared with anyone over call or SMS," ICICI Bank tweeted adding, "Always keep your PIN, card number, and other critical banking information confidential."