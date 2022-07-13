English
    Nitin Gadkari urges construction equipment industry to look for green fuels

    The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways urged the industry to move towards fuels such as ethanol, bio-CNG, bio-LNG and green hydrogen

    Moneycontrol News
    July 13, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST
    Nitin Gadkari (File image)

    Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has called on the construction industry to look for cost-effective and environment friendly energy sources.

    The industry needed to get rid of diesel as early as possible as it was hazardous. "It is not only causing the pollution problem but also, as an industry, we are facing economic viability problem," the minister said.

    He was addressing the India Construction Equipment Manufacturing Association (ICEMA) Annual Session 2022 in New Delhi on July 12.

    Pushing for cost-effective, import substitute, pollution-free and indigenous solutions, the minister urged the industry to concentrate on alternative fuels like ethanol, bio-compressed natural gas (CNG), bio-liquefied natural gas (LNG) and green hydrogen.

    Read more: What is green hydrogen? Why Adani, Reliance, L&T are investing in this source of clean energy?

    Bio-CNG is a renewable fuel gained by purifying biogas, while bio-LNG is a fuel made by processing organic waste flows. Hydrogen is categorised as “green” when it is manufactured through renewable power that cuts back carbon emission.

    The government has been pushing for alternatives to fossil fuels to reduce pollution, meet the country’s climate goals and also reduce India’s huge import bill. India meets more than 80 percent of its energy needs through imports.

    Also read: Make green hydrogen manufacturing affordable, accessible: Government to industry

    Giving the example of Northeast, the minister said in Assam, 15 percent methanol was being mixed in diesel. In other areas, bio CNG and LNG was available.

    Gadkari also thanked ICEMA for contributing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of “Aatma Nirbhar Bharat” even as he called for a dedicated research organisation for the construction industry.

    "It will be qualitatively helpful for futuristic technology and manufacture... Without economic viability, there is no use of technology," he said.

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #bio-CNG (bio-methane) #bio-lng #diesel #ICEMA #Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers' Association #Ministry of Road Transport & Highways #Nitin Gadkari
    first published: Jul 13, 2022 10:55 am
