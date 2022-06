business What is green hydrogen? Why Adani, Reliance, L&T are investing in this source of clean energy? The Adani Group recently announced that it has entered into a partnership with TotalEnergies of France to develop a green hydrogen ecosystem. Reliance Industries is also investing Rs 75,000 crore over the next three years to build a new clean-energy business. What’s the big deal about green hydrogen? Watch the video to know what green hydrogen is, how it is produced and why big companies are investing in this source of energy