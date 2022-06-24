English
    Make green hydrogen manufacturing affordable, accessible: Government to industry

    PTI
    June 24, 2022 / 06:42 PM IST

    Chemicals and Fertiliser Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday urged the industry players to make the manufacturing of green hydrogen affordable and accessible.

    "India has tremendous opportunities in green hydrogen due to its geographical advantage", he said. Addressing an event. Mandaviya said the government alone cannot achieve the target of green energy. Synergy among industries, academia and the government is required.

    The government aims production of 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030 and the related development of renewable energy capacity under the National Hydrogen Mission.

    "We need to grow in the research and production sector and innovate in the development and manufacturing of green hydrogen. Only the government alone can't achieve the target of green energy," an official statement quoted Mandaviya as saying at the event. Energy is a critical requirement for the country and the green hydrogen mission is a crucial part of it, he said.

    Mandaviya "urged everyone to work towards making manufacturing of green hydrogen affordable and accessible not only to our country but to the world".

    Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertiliser Bhagwant Khuba said, "The world is looking towards us for our green hydrogen policy, and we will soon launch the document with production, heavy transport logistics industries and shipping details".

    The government's aim is to achieve a 500-gigawatt production target capacity of non-fossil fuel by 2030, he added. Fertiliser Association of India Chairman KS Raju, Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers (Northern Regional Centre) Chairman S Nand, and IIT-Delhi Officiating Director AK Ganguly were present at the event.
