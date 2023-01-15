Plane with 72 people onboard crashes at Nepal's Pokhara International Airport, 40 killed

Rescue operations are underway and the airport is closed for the time being. Photo courtesy: Arun Tamu

A 72-seater passenger aircraft crashed on the runway at Pokhara International Airport in Nepal on January 15. The ATR 72 aircraft of Yeti Airlines flying to Pokhara from Kathmandu, was carrying 68 passengers and four crew members. The passengers included 10 foreigners, according to the state-run Nepal Television.

At least 40 people have been killed, Army spokesperson Krishna Bhandari told agencies.

Catch Nepal Plane Crash Live Updates Here

While landing at the Pokhara airport, the aircraft crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport. Rescue operations are underway and the airport is closed for the time being. The wreckage was on fire and rescue workers were trying to put out the blaze, according to locals.

EU Ban on Nepali carriers

Nepal's air industry has boomed in recent years, carrying goods and people between hard-to-reach areas as well as foreign trekkers and climbers.

But it has been plagued by poor safety due to insufficient training and maintenance.

The European Union has banned all Nepali carriers from its airspace over safety concerns. The Himalayan country also has some of the world's most remote and tricky runways, flanked by snow-capped peaks with approaches that pose a challenge even for accomplished pilots.

Aircraft operators say Nepal lacks infrastructure for accurate weather forecasts, especially in remote areas with challenging mountainous terrain where deadly crashes have taken place in the past. The weather can also change quickly in the mountains, creating treacherous flying conditions.

Previous crashes

In May 2022, all 22 people on board a plane operated by Nepali carrier Tara Air -- 16 Nepalis, four Indians and two Germans -- died when it crashed. Air traffic control lost contact with the twin-propeller Twin Otter shortly after it took off from Pokhara and headed for Jomsom, a popular trekking destination.

Its wreckage was found a day later, strewn across a mountainside at an altitude of around 14,500 feet (4,400 metres). About 60 people were involved in the search mission, most of whom trekked uphill for miles to get there.

After that crash authorities tightened regulations, including that planes would only be cleared to fly only if there was favourable weather forecast throughout the route.

In March 2018, a US-Bangla Airlines plane crash-landed near Kathmandu's notoriously difficult international airport, killing 51 people.

That accident was Nepal's deadliest since 1992, when all 167 people aboard a Pakistan International Airlines plane died when it crashed on approach to Kathmandu.

Just two months earlier, a Thai Airways aircraft had crashed near the same airport, killing 113 people.

(With agency inputs)