English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live: Market Live: Oil Cos Betting Big On Renewable Energy
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Nepal plane crash: Singapore to analyse black boxes

    The flight smashed into a gorge on its final approach to the newly opened Pokhara International Airport on January 15, killing all 72 people on board. It was the country's worst air crash in 30 years.

    PTI
    January 27, 2023 / 07:50 AM IST
    Rescuers gather at the site of a plane crash in Pokhara.

    Rescuers gather at the site of a plane crash in Pokhara.

    Singapore's Transport Ministry will analyse black boxes recovered from the crash site of Yeti Airlines flight 691 at the request of the investigation authorities in Nepal, officials said.

    The flight smashed into a gorge on its final approach to the newly opened Pokhara International Airport on January 15, killing all 72 people on board. It was the country's worst air crash in 30 years.

    The Transport Ministry's (MOT) Transport Safety Investigation Bureau (TSIB) will help retrieve and read the data from the plane's flight recorders, said an MOT spokesperson in a statement on Thursday.

    The analysis will be carried out at TSIB's flight recorder readout facility, which was set up in 2007.