    January 15, 2023 / 01:17 PM IST

    Nepal Plane Crash Live Updates: PM Prachanda reaches Tribhuvan International Airport

    Nepal Plane Crash Live Updates: There were 72 people on the twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft operated by Yeti Airlines and flying from Kathmandu, capital of the small Himalayan country, said an airport official.

    Nepal Plane Crash Live Updates: Several people were killed on Sunday after an aircraft crashed in western Nepal’s Pokhara, an army spokesman said, as hundreds of rescue workers scoured the hillside crash site.

    Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft took off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33 am. Pokhara is a major tourist destination in the Himalayan nation.

    While landing at the Pokhara airport, the aircraft crashed on the bank of the Seti

    River between the old airport and the new airport. There were a total of 68 passengers and four crew members, Republica newspaper reported.

    The passengers included 10 foreigners, according to the state-run Nepal Television.

    Eight dead bodies have been found from the accident site, My Republica newspaper reported.

    According to Tek Bahadur KC, Chief District Officer of the Kaski district, the plane crashed into the Seti river gorge. Rescue operations are currently being conducted, he was quoted as saying by The Himalayan Times newspaper.
      Plane Crash in Pokhara Live Update
    • January 15, 2023 / 01:56 PM IST

      Indian Embassy in Nepal provides helpline contacts
       

      The Indian Embassy in Nepal released helpline numbers after 5 Indians passed away in the Yeti Airlines plane crash on January 15 in Pokhara. The embassy is in touch with the Nepalese authorities and is currently assessing the situation.

      Helplines of Embassy:

      I) Kathmandu: Shri Diwakar Sharma:+977-9851107021 

      II) Pokhara: Lt Col Shashank Tripathi: +977-9856037699

    • January 15, 2023 / 01:51 PM IST

      About Yeti Airlines
       

      Established in May 1998 and is the parent company of Tara Air. Nepal's second largest domestic carrier in 2021. Along with sister airline Tara Air, it has the largest network of flights across Nepal. Part of Yeti World - Nepal’s largest travel and tourism group. It was the first Nepalese airline to attain IATA safety standards
      Source: Company website

    • January 15, 2023 / 01:34 PM IST

      'Difficult Airport, tough landing and take-off': Here's what top Nepal officials said on Nepal crash


      Pokhara's airports have hard landings and takeoffs due to its mountainous terrain, top government officials said. Officials said that the takeoff and landing are difficult at this airport and that sharp cuts are required. Over the past few years, Nepal's air industry has boomed, transporting goods, people, and foreign trekkers between hard-to-reach areas. Due to insufficient training and maintenance, it has been plagued with poor safety. Due to safety concerns, all Nepali carriers have been barred from flying in the European Union's airspace, according to News18.

    • January 15, 2023 / 01:31 PM IST

      In this case, the aircraft is an ATR 72-500 that has been registered and serial numbers 754 and 9N-ANC for 15 years.

      Transponder data on this aircraft were unreliable due to the age of the transponder. The quality of the data is verified as we download high-resolution data.

    • January 15, 2023 / 01:30 PM IST

      Nepal PM Prachanda leads effective rescue operations after Pokhara plane crash
       

      After a Nepalese passenger plane with 72 people on board crashed near the Pokhara airport on Sunday, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda instructed all government agencies to conduct effective rescue operations.

      Following the crash of a Yeti Airline ATR-72 near the Pokhara airport, the prime minister called an emergency Cabinet meeting. As reported in My Republica, he instructed the Ministry of Home Affairs, security personnel, and all government agencies to conduct effective rescue operations in the tragic accident.
      (PTI) 

    • January 15, 2023 / 01:18 PM IST

      Weather was clear, reportedly says Nepal civil aviation authority spokesman
       

      Although Nepal is known for its rugged mountains and unpredictable weather, a spokesperson for the Nepal civil aviation authority told Reuters that "weather was clear" when Yeti Airlines crashed in Pokhara, according to reports.

      He added that rescue operations were on, the reports added.

    • January 15, 2023 / 01:16 PM IST

      Citizens from India, Russia, Ireland and France onboard the Aircraft
       

      Nepal Pokhara Crash LIVE News Updates: Of the 68 passengers onboard the aircraft in Nepal, there were 53 Nepali citizens, 5 Indian nationals, 4 Russians, One Irish, 2 Koreans, 1 Argentinian and a French national, the airport authority said.

    • January 15, 2023 / 01:15 PM IST

      Why Nepal experiences recurring plane crash incidents?


      Airfields located in difficult-to-access rocky terrains and sudden weather changes have contributed to Nepal's high number of aviation accidents. Known for its eight of the world's fourteen highest mountains, the mountainous country has some of the trickiest runways with routes heading to remote locations that would test even the most experienced pilots. Furthermore, the rapidly changing weather in the mountains complicates its weather forecasting infrastructure. On May 29, a Tara Air plane crashed in Nepal's mountainous Mustang district, killing all 22 people onboard, including four members of an Indian family, according to a report by News18.

    • January 15, 2023 / 01:04 PM IST

      Nepal Plane Crash Live Updates: Aircraft crash at Pokhara Airport in Nepal | 53 Nepali, 5 Indian, 4 Russian, One Irish, 2 Koreans, 1 Argentinian and a French national were on board, according to Airport Authority, reported by ANI.

    • January 15, 2023 / 12:52 PM IST

      Crashed plane was reportedly using archaic technologies


      The Yeti Airlines aircraft that crashed in Pokhara on Sunday was using archaic technologies and was not in accordance with international flying standards, as per reports.

    • January 15, 2023 / 12:51 PM IST

    • January 15, 2023 / 12:48 PM IST

      Nepal PM calls for emergency Cabinet meet in wake of Pokhra plane crash
       

      Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has called an emergency Cabinet meeting in the wake of the tragedy, Reuters reported.

      The Prime Minister has urged security personnel and the general public to help with the rescue efforts, Associated Press reported.

