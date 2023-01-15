Nepal Plane Crash Live Updates: PM Prachanda reaches Tribhuvan International Airport

January 15, 2023 / 01:17 PM IST

Nepal Plane Crash Live Updates: Several people were killed on Sunday after an aircraft crashed in western Nepal’s Pokhara, an army spokesman said, as hundreds of rescue workers scoured the hillside crash site.

Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft took off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33 am. Pokhara is a major tourist destination in the Himalayan nation.

While landing at the Pokhara airport, the aircraft crashed on the bank of the Seti