App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 16, 2019 08:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com recommends buying Ashok Leyland with a stop loss of Rs 78.8 and target of Rs 85 and Hindalco Industries with a stop loss of Rs 204 for target of Rs 218.

Benchmark indices ended with strong gains on December 13, buoyed by positive global sentiment as investors cheered signs of progress in the US-China trade talks while hopes of a smooth Brexit grew stronger after a decisive election win by the Conservative Party in the UK polls.

Sensex settled 428 points, or 1.05 percent, higher at 41,009.71 while Nifty closed the day with a gain of 115 points, or 0.96 percent, at 12,086.70. Midcaps and Smallcaps, too, witnessed decent gains but underperformed the benchmark Sensex. BSE Midcap closed 0.92 percent up and the Smallcap index settled 0.82 percent higher.

For the week, both Sensex and Nifty climbed by 1.4 percent. Nifty as per weekly timeframe formed a long bull candle with lower shadow. This candle pattern was formed immediately after the formation of a bearish engulfing type pattern in the last week. This is a positive indication and one may expect further upside in the short-term, said experts.

Close

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 12,040.6, followed by 11,994.5. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,115.8 and 12,144.9.

related news

Nifty Bank closed 1.10 percent up at 32,014.25. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 31,821.43, followed by 31,628.67. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 32,156.03 and 32,297.87.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1470, target of Rs 1510

Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 746, target of Rs 770

Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 7190, target of Rs 7300

Buy State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 327, target of Rs 343

Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 2340, target of Rs 2400

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy ACC with stop loss at Rs 1410 and target of Rs 1465

Buy Piramal Enterprises with stop loss at Rs 1640 and target of Rs 1685

Buy Escorts with stop loss at Rs 570 and target of Rs 645

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com

Buy Ashok Leyland with a stop loss of Rs 78.8 and target of Rs 85

Buy Hindalco Industries with a stop loss of Rs 204 for target of Rs 218

Sell Interglobe Aviation with a stop loss of Rs 1341 for target of Rs 1290

Buy Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 1290 for target of Rs 1340

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 16, 2019 08:50 am

tags #Stocks Views #video

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.