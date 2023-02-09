Taking Stock | Sensex up 142 points, Nifty ends around 17,900; Adani stocks tumble again

Indian benchmark indices ended a tad higherÂ in a volatile session on February 9, with the 30-pack Sensex rising 142.43 points or 0.23 percent to 60,806.22 and the Nifty gaining 21.80 points or 0.12 percent to end at 17,893.50.

After a muted start, the indices remained range-bound, with selling seen in metal, power, realty, auto and pharma but buying in information technology and capital goods stocks helped trim the losses. The Sensex and the Nifty finished the session near the dayâ€™s high.

"Following the shaky closing of the US markets, domestic markets traded close to the flatline as more Fed speakers echoed Powell's aggressive remarks. While FII selling continued to lower investor confidence, significant support from DIIs provided the domestic market a comforting cushion," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"Investors need to adopt value buying as a strategy. Due to a decrease in valuation near long-term averages, smallcap companies are looking appealing over the long term," he added.

Except Adani Wilmar, other Adani Group stocks fall

After witnessing recovery in the last two days the Adani Group stocks again came under pressure after MSCIâ€™s announced a review regarding the number of Adani Group-linked shares that are readily available for trading on public markets.

MSCI announced that any changes to the free float and market capitalisation of Adani Group stocks, which will impact the calculation of these figures, will be implemented and announced as part of its February index review, set to be released on February 9.

Except Adani Wilmar (up 5 percent) other group stocks witnessed decline with Adani Ports down 3 percent, Adani Enterprises lost 11 percent, while Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas and Adani Green Energy down 5 percent each.

Stocks and sectors

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Hero MotoCorp, Cipla and JSW Steel were among the biggest losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Life, Hindalco Industries, Asian Paints and Infosys.

On the sectoral front, Nifty metal index shed 1.5 percent, auto index down 0.5 percent, pharma index down 0.44 percent. However, information technology index up 0.7 percent

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices underperformed the benchmarks to close flat.

On the BSE, the information technology index rose nearly 1 percent and capital goods index up 0.26 percent. On the other hand, realty, power, healthcare and auto indices down 0.2-0.0 percent.

More than 100 stocks touched their 52-week low, including OnMobile Global, Bal Pharma, Adani Green Energy, GTPL Hathway, Tide Water Oil, Thyrocare Technologies, Sintex Industries, on the BSE.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 400 percent was seen in MRF, Trent and Page Industries.

A long build-up was seen in Trent, Cummins India and Jubilant FoodWorks, while a short build-up was seen in MRF, Adani Enterprises and Shree Cements.

Outlook for February 9

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

Traders mostly remained on the sidelines in the absence of any fresh positive triggers, as worries of global slowdown and no signs of any pause on global rate hike cycle continued to weigh on the sentiment. Although markets were range-bound with a positive bias, fluctuation in the market could continue in the near term.

Technically, on daily charts, the index has formed a Doji candlestick indicating indecisiveness between the bulls and bears.

For traders, 17,800 could act as a sacrosanct support level while 17,950 could be the important hurdle. Post 17,950, the chances of hitting 18,000-18,100 would turn bright.

On the flip side, a fresh round of selling is possible only after the dismissal of 17,800, below which the index could retest 17,650-17,600 levels.

Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities:

The frontline index on the weekly expiry day witnessed a muted opening and registered an intraday low at 17,779.80 in the initial 30 mins candle. Nifty gradually inched higher as the day progressed and the buying aggression was witnessed after crossing the resistance around 17,850 levels. Nifty closed the day at 17,893.

Nifty on the daily chart has closed above its 21 EMA, which is a positive sign for the Indian markets in the short term. Technically, Nifty is gathering momentum, reviving bullish hopes for a test of near-term resistance at 18,000 levels.

On the lower side, immediate support for the prices is placed at 17,650 levels. A successful closing above 18,000 will indulge a breakout in the index and which may lead the prices towards 18,200 â€“ 18,250 levels.

