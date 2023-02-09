English
    Taking Stock | Sensex up 142 points, Nifty ends around 17,900; Adani stocks tumble again

    Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Hero MotoCorp, Cipla and JSW Steel were among the biggest losers on the Nifty, while Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Life, Hindalco Industries, Asian Paints and Infosys gained the most

    Rakesh Patil
    February 09, 2023 / 04:09 PM IST

    Indian benchmark indices ended a tad higherÂ in a volatile session on February 9, with the 30-pack Sensex rising 142.43 points or 0.23 percent to 60,806.22 and the Nifty gaining 21.80 points or 0.12 percent to end at 17,893.50.

    After a muted start, the indices remained range-bound, with selling seen in metal, power, realty, auto and pharma but buying in information technology and capital goods stocks helped trim the losses. The Sensex and the Nifty finished the session near the dayâ€™s high.

    "Following the shaky closing of the US markets, domestic markets traded close to the flatline as more Fed speakers echoed Powell's aggressive remarks. While FII selling continued to lower investor confidence, significant support from DIIs provided the domestic market a comforting cushion," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

    "Investors need to adopt value buying as a strategy. Due to a decrease in valuation near long-term averages, smallcap companies are looking appealing over the long term," he added.

    IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex60,806.22142.43 +0.23%
    Nifty 5017,893.4521.75 +0.12%
    Nifty Bank41,554.3016.65 +0.04%
    Nifty 50 17,893.45 21.75 (0.12%)
    Thu, Feb 09, 2023
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Bajaj Finserv1,400.2531.35 +2.29%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Adani Enterpris1,925.70-238.55 -11.02%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty IT30990.80216.80 +0.70%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal5880.70-94.45 -1.58%