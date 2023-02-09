English
    RBI to hike rates again on sticky inflation, Fed pressure: Analysts

    The RBI raised the repo rate by a widely expected 25 basis points (bps) on Wednesday, in its sixth straight rate hike in a row that took the total to 250 bps in the current fiscal year.

    Reuters
    February 09, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST
    RBI MPC Rate Hike

    The Reserve Bank of India is likely to raise interest rates once again in April as inflation pressures persist and the Federal Reserve continues to tighten, analysts said on Thursday, a day after the central bank delivered what many had expected to be its last hike in the current cycle.

    The RBI raised the repo rate by a widely expected 25 basis points (bps) on Wednesday, in its sixth straight rate hike in a row that took the total to 250 bps in the current fiscal year.

    However, the central bank surprised markets by leaving the door open to more tightening, saying the stickiness of core inflation was concerning.

    "A more aggressive projection of growth-inflation profile and (policymakers') cautious commentary has led us to add another 25-bps hike in April 2023 to our base case," said Samiran Chakraborty, Citi's chief India economist.