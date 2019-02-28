Stocks in the news: Wipro, Bharti Airtel, Quick Heal, Vascon Engineers, Quess Corp, KSB, ARSS Infra

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Wipro: Company to sell Workday & Cornerstone On Demand operations to Alight for $110 million.

Bharti Airtel: Board meeting is scheduled on February 28 to consider (i) the recommendations of 'Special Committee of Directors for Fund Raising' and; (ii) the proposal for raising of funds by issue of equity shares, bonds/debentures or other securities including through qualified institutions placement, rights issue, preferential issue or through any other permissible mode or a combination thereof

Punjab National Bank: Bank reduced marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 10 bps.

Vascon Engineers: Company received work order amounting to Rs 83.52 crore from Airport Authority of India.

Allahabad Bank: Board approved raising equity capital of the bank by an amount aggregating upto around Rs 6,896 crore through preferential issue of equity shares to the Government against their capital infusion.

Nitin Fire Protection Q3: Loss at Rs 87.5 crore versus loss Rs 85.6 crore; revenue falls to Rs 3.43 crore versus Rs 11.63 crore YoY.

Quess Corp: ICRA upgraded rating on company's long term fund based limits to AA/Stable from AA-/Positive and non-convertible debentures to AA/Stable from AA-/Positive.

Shipping Corporation of India: Company has given physical delivery of its 1 container vessel "M V Lal Bahadur Shashtri to its buyer.

Varroc Engineering: Phase I of plant set-up by Varroc Lighting Systems S.A. Morocco (a wholly owned step down subsidiary company) has commenced commercial operations from February 26. Plant has been set up in Maroc with an aim to manufacture and supply automotive lighting parts.

KSB Ltd Q4CY18: Standalone profit dips to Rs 25.3 crore versus Rs 27.4 crore; revenue rises to Rs 346.6 crore versus Rs 328.2 crore; CY18 consolidated profit rises to Rs 71.6 crore versus Rs 70.9 crore, revenue increases to Rs 1,093.1 crore versus Rs 969.2 crore YoY. Board recommended Rs 6 per share of Rs 10 each (60 percent) as dividend for the year ended December 2018.

Vesuvius India: Board recommended a dividend at the rate of Rs 7 per share (70 percent).

Meghmani Organics: National Company Law Tribunal approved the Scheme of Arrangement amongst subsidiaries of company.

ARSS Infrastructure Projects: Joint venture NPCC-ARSS received a work order of Rs 429 crore from National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation.

Circuit Filter Revision: BSE revised circuit filter price band to 10 percent for Technofab Engineering and Adhunik Industries; to 5 percent for E-Land Apparel, Ind-Swift, and Veto Switchgears & Cables; and to 2 percent for Shree Global Tradefin.

Mangalam Seeds: Migration of equity shares of company from BSE SME Platform to BSE Mainboard Platform with effect from March 1.

Out of F&O ban: IDBI Bank and Jet Airways.

Bulk Deals on February 27

GSS Infotech: Vicky Rajesh Jhaveri bought 1,64,486 shares of the company at Rs 117.24 per share on the NSE.

Shashijit Infraprojects: Rajiv Ishwarbhai Mistry bought 96,000 shares of the company at Rs 30 per share on the BSE.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Metalyst Forgings: Board meeting is scheduled on February 28 to consider and approve and take on record the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

ACC: Company's officials will meet investors on February 28.

Shanthi Gears: Company's officials will meet investors February 28.

Wockhardt: Meeting of Capital Raising Committee of the company will be held on March 19 to consider and approve alteration/ extension of the date of redemption of 16,00,00,000 0.01% non-convertible cumulative preference shares of face value of Rs 51 each held by Khorakiwala Holdings & Investments Private Limited (Promoter Group Entity) to such date as may be decided at the said meeting.

Container Corporation of India: Company's officials will meet analysts/investors on March 4, 7 and 12, will attend UBS India Midcap Conference 2019 on June 6.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Company's officials will meet analysts/investors on February 28, March 5, 8, 11, 12 and 14.

CESC: Company's officials will attend Daiwa Investment Conference during March 4-5 in Japan.

: Board meeting is scheduled on March 5 to consider a proposal for buy-back of the fully paid up equity shares of the company.