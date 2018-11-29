Stocks in the news: TCS, Bharat Financial, Sical Logistics, Cosmo Films, IDBI Bank

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

TCS: Company acquired the business of BridgePoint Group, LLC, a US management consulting firm catering to the financial services industry, and specialising in retirement services, through the purchase of select company assets.

Sical Logistics: The company has been awarded with a Letter of Acceptance by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited for extraction of coal / coal measure strata and allied transportation activities at Hingula OCP, Hingula Area for a contract price of Rs 363.38 crore for extraction of 16.20 million Cu.M over a period of 3 years.

Mercator Sold old vessel M. T. Vedika Prem for a consideration of Rs 28.54 crore

Cosmo Films: The company, in April 2017, had announced setting up of new production line for Specialized Polyester (BOPET) Film at Aurangabad, Maharashtra. The line has been ordered but due to adverse market conditions, the company has decided to postpone the delivery & commissioning by 8-10 quarters. This has no impact on current operations of the company.

Jet Airways - clarified that on news of Jet Airways shares surge on report of Naresh Goyal's exit is speculative in nature

IDBI Bank: Bank confirmed that Competition Commission of India granted approval to LIC to acquire the bank.

Bharat Financial Inclusion: Company assigned a pool of receivables of an aggregate value of Rs 827.76 crore to one of the largest private sector banks on a direct assignment basis. This is the third direct assignment transaction in FY19. With this transaction, the company has completed direct assignment transactions worth Rs 2,181.75 crore in FY19.

Mahanagar Gas approved appointment of GAIL’s Chairman and Managing Director, Bhuwan Chandra Tripathi as the Chairman and Additional Director of the company with effect from Nov 29

Gammon India Q4FY18: Loss at Rs 165.24 crore versus loss of Rs 1,412.11 crore; revenue rises to Rs 144.30 crore versus Rs 71.28 crore YoY.

Jindal Stainless: India Ratings & Research assigned long-term issuer rating of BBB (Outlook: Stable).

Nestle India board will consider declaration of third interim dividend for the year 2018, if any, on December 5, 2018

Mercator: The company as a part of its strategic plan has sold its old vessel M T Vedika Prem, built 1993, for a total consideration of Rs 28.54 crore and the proceeds of which would be used to meet its debt obligations/ liabilities.

Mawana Sugars: Board approved the proposal of availment of the soft loan of Rs 146 crore granted by Uttar Pradesh Co-operative Bank to clear the outstanding dues of the farmers for the crushing season 2017-18 to its units Mawana Sugars Works and Nanglamal Sugar Complex as required by the state government of Uttar Pradesh.

Jindal Leasefin: Rachit Singhal, Managing Director has resigned from the services of the company and Surender Kumar Jindal has been appointed as Managing Director in his place w.e.f. November 28, 2018 for a period of 5 years.

Allahabad Bank revised MCLR by 10 bps effective from 01.12.2018

Vanta Bioscience: Board approved the allotment of 5,84,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 75 each on preferential basis.

Indoco Remedies commissioned a new state-of-the-art API manufacturing facility at Patalgan a on November 27, 2018

IKF Technologies: Arun Kumar Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company has resigned from his duties due to some unavoidable circumstances.

Jindal Stainless - India Ratings & Research assigned Long-Term issuer rating of IND BBB (Outlook: stable)

Bulk Deals

Fortis Healthcare: UBS Principal Capital Asia Limited bought 1,52,00,000 shares of the company at Rs 146 per share on the NSE while York Asian Strategic Metric Master LP sold 1,27,00,000 shares at Rs 146 per share.

GSS Infotech: Sarvottam Securities Private Limited sold 1,00,000 shares at Rs 123.75 per share on the NSE.

Powerful Technologies: Finshore Management Services sold 1,32,000 shares of the company at Rs 22.09 per share on the NSE.

Shankara Building Products: Amansa Holdings Private Limited purchased 1,23,628 shares of the company at Rs 676.24 per share on the NSE.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Mahindra & Mahindra: Company's official will be meeting JP Morgan Asset Management on November 30, meeting several funds/investors in Nomura Investor Conference via video conference on December 3, Stewart Investors on December 3 and Highclere International Investors on December 4.

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers: Company's officials will be meeting IFB Automotive Pvt.Ltd on November 29.

Tata Chemicals: Company's officials will be meeting Reliance Mutual Funon November 29; and Securities lnvestment Manaqement Pvt Ltd and Tata AIG General lnsurance on November 30.

Ramco Cements: Investors' meet is scheduled on December 5 at Mumbai.

Nestle India: Board will consider declaration of third interim dividend for the year 2018, if any, on December 5.

Manappuram Finance: Company's officials will be meeting Edelweiss Wealth, ICICI Securities, CDC and IIFL Wealth on November 30.

Pidilite Industries: Company's officials will be meeting TT International Ltd on November 30, Universities Superannuation Scheme on December 3, and Generation Investment Management LLP on December 10.

Hinduja Global Solutions: Company is organising Analyst & Investor Meet in Mumbai on December 6.

: Company's official will be meeting Sundaram Mutual Fund on November 29.