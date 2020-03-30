Stocks in the news: SBI, IDBI Bank, Tata Power, Graphite, Lupin, Godawari Power, Sun Pharma

Graphit India | Sun Pharma | Future Supply Chain | SBI | Abott India | HeidelbergCement India | Sobha | Future Enterprises and aviation stocks are in the news today.
Here are some stocks that are in the news today:
Sun Pharma: Company's Halol facility classified as official action indicates. Halol plant was inspected from Dec 3-13 and issued 8 observations.
IDBI Bank withdraw issue of Basel III Compliant Tier 2 Bonds for aggregate total issue size of Rs 1 000 crore
Future Retail - S&P Global Inc revised rating of USD Denominated Notes to B- from BB-
related news
Lupin and Mylan announce positive European Medicines Agency opinion recommending approval of Nepexto, Biosimilar Etanercept
Future Supply Chain - CARE Ratings revised rating of NCDs to A+; credit watch with negative implications
Graphit India - ICRA reaffirmed the long term rating for Rs 1,000 crore Line of Credit for working capital of the company at AA+; outlook revised from stable to negative
Future Enterprises - CARE ratings revised Long-term Bank Facilities - Term Loan rating to CARE A
Godawari Power - All the manufacturing and other operations of the company’s subsidiary Ardent Steels, Odisha closed temporarily
SBI - IAG International Pty completed transfer of entire shareholding in SBI General to Napean Opportunities LLP and Honey Wheat Investment
SBI reduces repo linked lending rate to 6.65% from 7.40% w.e.f April 1 - CNBC-TV18
HIL - ICRA reaffirmed AA+- to the Long Term / Short Term facilities of Rs 225 crore and A1+ t othe commercial paper of Rs 75 crore
Manappuram Finance - Fitch placed BB- as Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR), with Rating Watch Negative
IIFL Finance - Fitch Ratings has revised the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating to B+ from BB- assigned to India Infoline Finance
IndusInd Bank - CRISIL reaffirmed the Credit Ratings on the Fixed Deposits / Certificates of Deposits / Debt Instruments of the bank
Motherson Sumi Systems - Moody’s Investors Service has assigned Ba1 corporate family rating
Muthoot Finance - Fitch Ratings as revised company's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating from ‘BB+’ Rating Outlook Stable to ‘BB’ Rating Watch Negative
SC allows sale of 10% of BS-IV unsold inventory for 10 days post lockdown- Ex-Delhi/NCR - CNBC-TV18
Syndicate Bank branches to operate as Canara Bank branches from April 1.
Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank branches to operate as Union Bank branches from April 1.
Allahabad Bank branches to operate as Indian Bank branches from April 1.
OBC and United Bank of India branches to operate PNB branches from April 1.
Abbott India: Receives approval for the test that can detect coronavirus in 5 minutes. The company will begin making said tests available to healthcare providers next week.
SpiceJet, InterGlobe Aviation: Aviation Ministry allows the use of passenger aircraft for cargo movement. IndiGo and GoAir have expressed interest in cargo movement.
HeidelbergCement India: India Ratings reaffirmed long-term issuer rating as AA+/stable.
Sobha: All the offices and manufacturing units will remain closed until April 14 due to COVID-19.
Vishal Fabrics: Brickwork India revised rating on long term bank loans to A-/Stable from BBB+/Stable.
Avenue Supermarts: Company redeemed secured NCDs of Rs 100 crore, prior to redemption of September 2021.
Tata Power: JV Shuakhevi Hydro Power Project in Georgia commenced commercial production.
GHCL: Commercial paper of Rs 25 crore redeemed after making payment on the due date.General Insurance Corporation: CARE reaffirmed claims-paying ability rating as AAA/Stable.
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!