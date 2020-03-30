Stocks in the news: SBI, IDBI Bank, Tata Power, Graphite, Lupin, Godawari Power, Sun Pharma

Here are some stocks that are in the news today:

Sun Pharma: Company's Halol facility classified as official action indicates. Halol plant was inspected from Dec 3-13 and issued 8 observations.

IDBI Bank withdraw issue of Basel III Compliant Tier 2 Bonds for aggregate total issue size of Rs 1 000 crore

Future Retail - S&P Global Inc revised rating of USD Denominated Notes to B- from BB-

Lupin and Mylan announce positive European Medicines Agency opinion recommending approval of Nepexto, Biosimilar Etanercept

Future Supply Chain - CARE Ratings revised rating of NCDs to A+; credit watch with negative implications

Graphit India - ICRA reaffirmed the long term rating for Rs 1,000 crore Line of Credit for working capital of the company at AA+; outlook revised from stable to negative

Future Enterprises - CARE ratings revised Long-term Bank Facilities - Term Loan rating to CARE A

Godawari Power - All the manufacturing and other operations of the company’s subsidiary Ardent Steels, Odisha closed temporarily

SBI - IAG International Pty completed transfer of entire shareholding in SBI General to Napean Opportunities LLP and Honey Wheat Investment

SBI reduces repo linked lending rate to 6.65% from 7.40% w.e.f April 1 - CNBC-TV18

HIL - ICRA reaffirmed AA+- to the Long Term / Short Term facilities of Rs 225 crore and A1+ t othe commercial paper of Rs 75 crore

Manappuram Finance - Fitch placed BB- as Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR), with Rating Watch Negative

IIFL Finance - Fitch Ratings has revised the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating to B+ from BB- assigned to India Infoline Finance

IndusInd Bank - CRISIL reaffirmed the Credit Ratings on the Fixed Deposits / Certificates of Deposits / Debt Instruments of the bank

Motherson Sumi Systems - Moody’s Investors Service has assigned Ba1 corporate family rating

Muthoot Finance - Fitch Ratings as revised company's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating from ‘BB+’ Rating Outlook Stable to ‘BB’ Rating Watch Negative

SC allows sale of 10% of BS-IV unsold inventory for 10 days post lockdown- Ex-Delhi/NCR - CNBC-TV18

Syndicate Bank branches to operate as Canara Bank branches from April 1.

Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank branches to operate as Union Bank branches from April 1.

Allahabad Bank branches to operate as Indian Bank branches from April 1.

OBC and United Bank of India branches to operate PNB branches from April 1.

Abbott India: Receives approval for the test that can detect coronavirus in 5 minutes. The company will begin making said tests available to healthcare providers next week.

SpiceJet, InterGlobe Aviation: Aviation Ministry allows the use of passenger aircraft for cargo movement. IndiGo and GoAir have expressed interest in cargo movement.

HeidelbergCement India: India Ratings reaffirmed long-term issuer rating as AA+/stable.

Sobha: All the offices and manufacturing units will remain closed until April 14 due to COVID-19.

Vishal Fabrics: Brickwork India revised rating on long term bank loans to A-/Stable from BBB+/Stable.

Avenue Supermarts: Company redeemed secured NCDs of Rs 100 crore, prior to redemption of September 2021.

Tata Power: JV Shuakhevi Hydro Power Project in Georgia commenced commercial production.

GHCL: Commercial paper of Rs 25 crore redeemed after making payment on the due date.