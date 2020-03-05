Stocks in the news: RIL, M&M, DLF, BoB, Allsec Tech, Allcargo Logistics, HDFC, Max Financial

Here are some stocks that are in the news today:

HDFC: Reduced its retail prime lending rate (RPLR) on housing loans by 5 basis points.

Reliance Industries' subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures acquired 7,86,191 equity shares representing 100% of the equity share capital of Shri Kannan Departmental Store for a consideration of Rs 152.5 crore

Adani Ports board approves interim dividend of Rs 3.20 per share

Piramal Enterprises to consider declaration of interim dividend on March 18

DLF board to consider raising upto Rs 1,000 crore via NCDs on March 7

M&M - Estimate reduction in production/sales volume of around 12,000 units in March

Allcargo Logistics: The company got SEBI approval to buy 3.17 crore shares in Gati via open offer.

Bank of Baroda: Moody's cut Bank of Baroda's baseline credit assessment rating to Ba3 against Ba2.

Maruti Suzuki: The company partnered with HDB Financial Services to facilitate car loans for the customer.

HDFC Bank: The lender reconstituted the search panel to identify the successor to the MD.

Max Financial Services - Mitsui Sumitomo to acquire 21.87% stake in the company through a share swap

Commercial Engineers has successfully completed the first rake comprising of 58 wagons of the order received from Ministry of Railways, to supply 500 wagons

Navneet Education allotted 1000 units of commercial paper aggregating to Rs 50 crore at a discount rate of 5.95% p.a.

Varroc Engineering's Netherlands subsidiary Aries Mentor Holding B.V. merged with subsidiary company VarrocCorp Holding B.V.

Dynemic Products - Dahej project is expected to be completed by August, 2020

GMR Infrastructure: Promoter group acquired 38 lakh shares via open market on March 2.

Tata Steel board meeting on March 9 to consider issuance of NCDs

SBI Life Insurance approved re-appointment of Sanjeev Nautiyal as the MD and the COO of the company with effect from March 10

Ashok Leyland: The company has fixed record date as March 20 for the purpose of interim dividend.

TIPS Industries: CARE Ratings has revised ratings on the company's long-term bank facility as 'CARE BBB' from 'CARE BBB-'.

Deepak Nitrite: The company has a fixed record date as March 17 for the purpose of the payment of the interim dividend.

Bhagyanagar India: CARE Ratings has revised ratings on the company's long-term bank facilities as 'CARE BBB' with a stable outlook.

IndusInd Bank board to consider raising funds via debt on March 9

Allsec Technologies: ICRA has withdrawn ratings on the company's long-term and short-term instruments worth Rs 11 crore.

RRIL: The board of the company will meet on March 5 to consider and approve the draft scheme of amalgamation of RRIL with Krkumar Industries.

Grandeur Products: The board of the company will meet on March 5 to consider and approve an increase in the authorised share capital of the company from Rs 25 crore to Rs 27 crore.

The respective boards of Pidilite Industries, Godfrey Phillips India, BNK Capital Markets, Chembond Chemicals, Deepak Spinners, Insecticides India, Jamna Auto Industries, KPIT Technologies and Praj Industries will meet on March 5 to consider and approve interim dividends.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.