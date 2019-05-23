Stocks in the news: BoB, HDFC Bank, Thermax, Biocon, Cummins, Bodal Chemicals, GSFC

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Bank Of Baroda Q4: Net loss at Rs 991.4 crore versus loss of Rs 3,102.3 crore, NII up 26.6 percent at Rs 5,067 crore versus Rs 4,002.3 crore YoY. Gross NPA at 9.61 percent versus 11.01 percent and net NPA at 3.33 percent versus 4.26 percent QoQ.

Thermax Q4: Net profit up 67.6 percent at Rs 126.9 crore versus Rs 75.7 crore; revenue up 43.7 percent at Rs 2,073.7 crore versus Rs 1,443 crore YoY.

Cummins Q4: Net profit down 12.6 percent at Rs 140.9 crore versus Rs 161 crore; revenue up 8.9 percent at Rs 1,340 crore versus Rs 1,230.2 crore YoY.

Future Consumer Q4: Consolidated net profit at Rs 7.5 crore versus loss of Rs 4.5 crore; revenue up 27.9 percent at Rs 1,037 crore versus Rs 811 crore YoY.

GSFC Q4: Net profit down 36.3 percent at Rs 99.7 crore versus Rs 156.4 crore; revenue up 4.2 percent at Rs 2,138.4 crore versus Rs 2,052.2 crore YoY.

Redington Q4: Consolidated net profit up 20.2 percent at Rs 172.5 crore versus Rs 143.5 crore; revenue up 15.6 percent at Rs 12,582.6 crore versus Rs 10,880 crore YoY.

Skipper Q4: Net profit down 64.1 percent at Rs 18 crore versus Rs 49 crore; revenue down 26.9 percent at Rs 433.4 crore versus Rs 592.8 crore YoY.

Veto Switchgears Q4: Net profit down 84.5 percent at Rs 1.1 crore versus Rs 7.1 crore; revenue down 33.4 percent at Rs 46.9 crore versus Rs 70.4 crore YoY.

SH Kelkar Q4: Net profit up 1.5 percent at Rs 20 crore versus Rs 19.7 crore, revenue down 5.3 percent at Rs 268.8 crore versus Rs 283.8 crore YoY.

Ashoka Buildcon Q4: Net profit down 47.2 percent at Rs 98 crore versus Rs 186 crore; revenue up 86.2 percent at Rs 1,307.4 crore versus Rs 702.3 crore YoY.

TD Power Q4: Net profit at Rs 15.4 crore versus Rs 3.7 crore; revenue up 25.7 percent at Rs 200.8 crore versus Rs 159.8 crore YoY.

Fairchem Speciality approved a composite scheme of arrangement and amalgamation amongst Fairchem Speciality, Fairchem Organics & Privi Organics India

OBC board to consider and approve the raising of capital from the market through QIP or such other mode as decided by the Board on June 1

HDFC Bank approved sub-division of equity shares from 1 equity share of face value of Rs 2 each to 2 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each

Bodal Chemicals planning to acquire 80% stake in Turkey based LLP namely SENER BOVA KIMYA TEKSTIL SANAYI VE TICARET

Wipro builds a blockchain-based solution for Travacoin to enable digital currency-based payments for the airline industry

ITI inks MoU with Department of Telecommunications for the Year 2019-20

L&T issues non-convertible debentures by worth Rs 2000 crore

Adani Ports & SEZ board meeting on May 27 to consider fund raising by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures for an amount upto Rs 1,500 crores on private placement basis

Biocon: Health Canada approves company & Mylan’s Trastuzumab biosimilar

Nitin Fire Protection: Bharat Shah resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company.

