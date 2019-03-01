Stocks in the news: Bharti Airtel, DHFL, ABB India, Jet Airways, Infosys, Forbes & Company

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results on March 1: ABB India (CY18), Ceenik Exports, Resurgere Mines

DHFL: CARE withdraws rating of the company. CRISIL downgrades commerical papers & short-term deposit rating to A1 from A1+.

Nitin Castings: Company has fixed March 15 as the record date for the purpose of sub-division of each equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each fully paid-up into two equity shares of Rs 5 fully paid-up.

Brigade Enterprises: Company appointed Rajendra Joshi as Chief Executive Officer Designate - Residential [SBU].

Metalyst Forgings Q3: Loss at Rs 63.82 crore versus loss Rs 137 crore; revenue rises to Rs 89.4 crore versus Rs 79.62 crore YoY.

Nu Tek India: Company announced resignation of Ashish Bankar from the post of Chief Financial Officer.

HDFC Bank: The bank has executed an agreement for subscribing to 37,993 equity shares of face value of Rs 1,000 each to be issued by CSC E- Governance Services India Limited (CSC) at Rs. 3,848 per equity share.

Bharti Airtel: Board approved the fund raising of upto Rs 32,000 crore through rights issuance of upto Rs 25,000 crore; and Perpetual Bond with equity credit upto Rs 7,000 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The bank revises marginal cost of funds based lending rate downwards by up to 5 bps.

Forbes & Company: Board approved the sale of 50 percent business undertaking in Project Vicinia, on a going concern and as-is-where-is basis by way of slum sale for a consideration of Rs 155 crore to Paikar Real Estate Private Limited.

Jet Airways: Additional six aircraft have been grounded due to non-payment of amounts outstanding to lessors under their respective lease agreements.

Central Bank of India: Board allotted 38,74,39,390 equity shares to President of India (Government of India) on preferential basis, aggregating upto Rs 1,678 crore.

Rossell India: ICRA revised its long term rating on company's line of credit facilities to BBB+ with stable outlook from A- with negative outlook.

Majesco: Company announces major update for distribution management.

National Steel & Agro Industries Q3: Loss at Rs 151.5 crore versus profit Rs 6.26 crore; revenue falls to Rs 196.90 crore versus Rs 1,029 crore YoY.

Infosys: On February 13, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Lead Independent Director of the company, had inadvertently, through her portfolio management services, sold 1,600 shares of company without obtaining pre-clearance of trade. The trade occurred when the trading window was open. Audit Committee imposed on Mazumdar-Shaw, a penalty of Rs 9.5 lakh which amount shall be payable to a charitable organisation of her choice.

EPC Industrie: Name of the company has been changed to Mahindra EPC Irrigation with effect from February 28.

Kedia Construction: Company fixed March 15 as the record date for the purpose of sub-division of each equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each fully paid-up into two equity shares of Rs 5 each fully paid-up.

Orient Tradelink: Board approved sub-division of face value of equity shares from Rs 10 to Rs 2 per equity share of the company.

Circuit Limit Update: BSE revised circuit limit for SREI Infrastructure Finance, Reliance Communications, Adroit Infotech, Andhra Cements, Transwarranty Finance to 20 percent; Sankhya Infotech to 10 percent; Orient Green Power Company to 5 percent; and Ejecta Marketing to 2 percent.

RPP Infra: Promoter sold 2.55 lakhs shares on February 26

IndusInd Bank: Buyback opens on February 28 & closes on March 14

REC: Company extended the consent fee deadline from March 1 to March 8.

Chambal Fertilisers: Voluntary liquidation of India Steamship International FZE WOS in UAE, was not having any business operations

Motherson Sumi Systems: Company announces acquisition of Bombardier’s UK rolling stock electrical component and systems business

Vedanta: Board meeting March 3 to consider second interim dividend

L&T: Post February 18 clarification - the company also briefed the Audit Committee of the management-initiated investigation conducted by leading law firms in USA and India with the help of forensic experts from Hong Kong in 2017

Zydus Wellness: Promoter pledged 6.3 percent stake with Kotak Mahindra Investment

Hathway Cable: Promoters bought 20.61 percent stake in company via open offer

Orissa Minerals Development Company: Company will pay Rs 400 crore as a penalty to Odisha Government due to violation of environmental clearance and other norms. The market capitalisation of the company stands at Rs 493 crore as on February 28.

Emami: Promoters pare share pledge to 40 percent from 47.5 percent - ET

Coal India: Company set to miss output target by huge margin: BS

DBS Bank: RBI approves amalgamation of DBS Bank's India operations with DBS Bank India

Vodafone Idea: Cabinet approves company's rights issue

MFs reduce exposure to pledged shares, Sebi may tighten norms to curb lending to promoters against pledged shares: Mint

Bulk Deals on February 28

C & C Constructions: Alpha Leon Enterprises LLP bought 1,39,271 shares of the company at Rs 11.51 per share on the NSE.

Nagarjuna Oil Refinery: Zuari Investments sold 34,33,321 shares of the company at 30 paise per share.

PG Electroplast: Vicky Rajesh Jhaveri purchased 1,00,000 shares of the company at Rs 84.79 per share.

Reliance Infrastructure: STCI Finance sold 18,24,602 shares of the company at Rs 123.8 per share.

Tata Motors DVR 'A' Ordinary: SBI Mutual Fund bought Rs 37,31,600 shares of the company at Rs 87.74 per share.

Viji Finance: Vijay Kothari sold 4,90,323 shares of the company at 70 paise per share.

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Mphasis: Company is participating in the India Corporate Day Event, organized by Nomura in New York, USA on March 4.

Jyothy Labs: Company's officials will meet JP Morgan on March 6 and Credit Suisse on March 8.

Hero MotoCorp: Company's officials will attend Investor Meet organised by UBS on March 5.

Tube Investments of India: Company's officials will meet analysts/investors on March 1.

Allied Computers International (Asia): Board meeting is scheduled on March 7 to fix day, date, time and venue and approve draft of notice for Extra Ordinary General meeting.

: Institutional investors meetings of the company are scheduled between March 1 to March 15 in India, Hong Kong, Singapore and

London.

HDFC: Board meeting is scheduled on March 6 to consider payment of interim dividend, on the equity shares of the corporation for the financial year ending March 31, 2019.

TCS: Company's officials will meet Somerset Capital Management on March 12.

: Reliance Industries Ltd., which owns Hathway Cable, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.