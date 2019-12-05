Stocks in news: Bharti Airtel, SBI, Vedanta, HDFC AMC, Gayatri Projects, DHFL, HUDCO

Here are some stocks that are in news today:

Vedanta: The board of the company approved raising up to Rs 3,000 crore via NCDs.

HDFC AMC: The company is to use a greenshoe option for 0.86 percent more stake sale via offer for sale.

Gayatri Projects: The company's subsidiary is to sell a 5.95 percent stake in Sembcorp Energy for Rs 410 crore.

HUDCO - The two borrowing agencies defaulted in repayment of their dues of Rs 8746.06 lakh against the principal amount Rs 86940.75 lakh and have been classified as NPAs with an impact of 1.14% on Gross NPA

Reliance Industries - Reliance Jio launches "New all-in-one Plans" effective December 6

Bharti Airtel: The board approved raising up to $3 billion via debt and equity.

SBI: The board of the lender approved selling up to 8.25 percent stake in UTI AMC through IPO by way of offer for sale.

CreditAccess Grameen board approved acquisition of additional 13,350 equity shares (0.19%) of Madura Micro Finance

DHFL: Dewan Housing Finance Corporation has appointed Sunil Kumar Bansal as Chief Financial Officer of the company. Besides, Reserve Bank has retained the three-member advisory committee it had appointed last month to assist the administrator of the crippled mortgage lender.

Karnataka Bank: Private lender has reported to the RBI a fraud of Rs 40.39 crore in the credit facilities to Hanung Toys and Textiles Ltd.

Wipro Launches NextGen Cybersecurity Defence Centre inMelbourne, Australia

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank IPO subscribed 167 times on final day, receives Rs 76,000 cr worth of bids

IL&FS reports Rs 22,527 cr net loss for FY19 - PTI

Tata Power-ICICI Bank JV acquires Manoj Gaur's Prayagraj power project - PTI