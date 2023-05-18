Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a positive start; Wall Street rallies, Asia trades higher

May 18, 2023 / 07:19 AM IST

Profit booking continued for the second straight session on May 17 with the Nifty closing below the 18,200 mark, led by mixed global markets amid worries over the debt ceiling crisis in the US.

At close, the Sensex was down 371.83 points or 0.60 percent at 61,560.64, and the Nifty was down 104.70 points or 0.57 percent at 18,181.80.

After a negative start, the market witnessed extended profit booking amid selling across the sectors, dragging the Nifty close to 18,100. However, the index saw some recovery in the final hour of the trade.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Apollo Hospitals, SBI Life Insurance, TCS and HCL Technologies were among the biggest losers on the Nifty. Gainers were Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank, ITC, UPL and BPCL.

On the sectoral front, realty, metal and information technology indices shed 1 percent each, while bank, oil & gas and power indices fell 0.5 percent each.

The BSE midcap index ended marginally lower and smallcap index ended higher.