    May 18, 2023 / 07:23 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a positive start; Wall Street rallies, Asia trades higher

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 18,278.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:20 IST. Asian markets are trading firm tracking positive US markets.

      Stock Market Today
      Moneycontrol.com
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 07:29 AM IST

        Asian markets trade higher; Nikkei up 1%, Hang Seng, Taiwan up 0.7% each

      • 07:26 AM IST

        Wall Street rallies on debt ceiling optimism, regional bank rise

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex61,560.64-371.83 -0.60%
      Nifty 5018,181.75-104.75 -0.57%
      Nifty Bank43,698.70-205.00 -0.47%
      Nifty 50 18,181.75 -104.75 (-0.57%)
      Wed, May 17, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Hero Motocorp2,722.9536.95 +1.38%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Kotak Mahindra1,909.15-37.90 -1.95%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Auto13889.9012.20 +0.09%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT27943.00-273.00 -0.97%


    • May 18, 2023 / 07:29 AM IST

      Asia-Pacific markets rose on hopes of U.S President Joe Biden and congressional leaders inching closer to a deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling and avoid a default.

    • May 18, 2023 / 07:26 AM IST

      Wall Street rallies on debt ceiling optimism, regional bank rise

      US stocks rose sharply on Wednesday, fueled by optimism over a potential deal on the $31.4 trillion federal debt ceiling and as a rebound in regional bank shares eased concerns about an escalation in the sector's troubles.

      The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 408.63 points, or 1.24%, to 33,420.77; the S&P 500 gained 48.87 points, or 1.19%, to 4,158.77; and the Nasdaq Composite added 157.51 points, or 1.28%, at 12,500.57.

    • May 18, 2023 / 07:24 AM IST

      SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 46.50 points or 0.25 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,278.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:20 IST.

    • May 18, 2023 / 07:19 AM IST

      Market on Wednesday:

      Profit booking continued for the second straight session on May 17 with the Nifty closing below the 18,200 mark, led by mixed global markets amid worries over the debt ceiling crisis in the US.

      At close, the Sensex was down 371.83 points or 0.60 percent at 61,560.64, and the Nifty was down 104.70 points or 0.57 percent at 18,181.80.

      After a negative start, the market witnessed extended profit booking amid selling across the sectors, dragging the Nifty close to 18,100. However, the index saw some recovery in the final hour of the trade.

      Kotak Mahindra Bank, Apollo Hospitals, SBI Life Insurance, TCS and HCL Technologies were among the biggest losers on the Nifty. Gainers were Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank, ITC, UPL and BPCL.

      On the sectoral front, realty, metal and information technology indices shed 1 percent each, while bank, oil & gas and power indices fell 0.5 percent each.

      The BSE midcap index ended marginally lower and smallcap index ended higher.

    • May 18, 2023 / 07:17 AM IST

      Hello Readers. Kickstart your day with Buffett's famous quote: 

    • May 18, 2023 / 07:14 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

