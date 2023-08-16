Mahindra targets lifestyle customers over economy with 'Born Electric' range

The Mahindra Thar.e concept was unveiled on August 15 in Cape Town, South Africa.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Mahindra & Mahindra has unveiled a new logo for its range of Born Electric vehicles, signalling a shift – the company is targeting lifestyle customers over economy, its top executives have said.

"We expect people to buy Born Electric models because they want to express their identity, they are bold yet playful. They are tech-obsessed and endlessly curious," Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO- Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra, said.

The company will offer BE, Thar.e, XUV.e, Bolero.e and Scorpio.e under the Born Electric range.

At present, M&M has only one electric SUV — the XUV400 — in its portfolio. The XUV400 is built on the GNCAP 5-star rated XUV300 platform and will continue to sport the logo for the ICE vehicles.

The Born Electric SUVs will get the new “infinite possibilities” logo and the revenue recognition for these will be in the subsidiary Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd (MAEL).

The new brand identity comes two weeks after Temasek Holdings signed a binding agreement to invest Rs 1,200 crore in MAEL, which will see it picking a 1.49-2.97 percent stake.

Also Read: Mahindra unveils concept of Thar.e, its first 'offroad-friendly' electric SUV

The pipeline

Among the Born Electric vehicles, the Thar.e concept was unveiled on August 15 in Cape Town in South Africa but the Bolero.e and Scorpio.e are still some time away.

Thar.e, made on the "INGLO-born electric platform", will have a longer wheelbase and provide shorter overhangs, the company's officials said during the concept unveiling event. The e-SUV will also come with increased ground clearance.

While the Thar.e's launch timeline has not been revealed, the company said it is on-track to meet the timelines for XUV.e8 (December 2024), XUV.e9 (April 2025), BE.05 (October 2025) and BE.07 (October 2026).

These Born Electric SUVs will be manufactured at the company’s Chakan plant in Pune, which has an annual capacity of 200,000 vehicles.

The automaker had earlier announced plans to invest Rs 10,000 crore over the next eight years to develop and manufacture electric vehicles in Pune.

"The distribution and dealership strategy for the Born Electric vehicles is still a work in progress. As for charging infra, we are looking at more and partnerships," said Veejay Nakra, President – Automotive Sector, M&M.

In December, ahead of XUV400 launch, the company entered into a partnership with Charge+Zone.

M&M has tied up with music maestro AR Rahman to "design and build" 75 “meticulously-crafted sounds” for the Born Electric range.

M&M has also tied up with Dolby ATMOS and Harman Kardon to bring 3D immersive sound experience, with the aim of making the EVs "a concert hall on wheels", it said.

Also Read: M&M aims to double tractor exports by FY26, hitches ride on OJA range

Apart from the update on its EV range, M&M also unveiled the Global Pik-Up and OJA tractor range on August 15. With the OJA range, it aims to double its tractor exports in three years from about 18,000 in FY23.​

At 11.47 am, M&M stock was trading at Rs 1,541.30 on the National Stock Exchange, down 0.36 percent.