Mahindra unveils concept of Thar.e, its first 'offroad-friendly' electric SUV

Mahindra unveils electric version of the ICE Thar

Mahindra Auto unveiled the concept of Thar.e, which it described as its "first offroad-friendly" electric sports utility vehicles (e-SUV), at the company's 'FutureScape' event held in South Africa's Cape Town on August 15.

The product's price, along with the date to commence sales, was not announced at the event.

"We will electrify all our ICE brands over a period of time. Today, you see Thar.e as a concept. Bolero.e and Scorpio.e is still some time away," Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Executive Director Rajesh Jejurikar said.

Thar.e, made on the "INGLO-born electric platform", will have a longer wheelbase and provide shorter overhangs, the company's officials said during the concept unveiling event. The e-SUV will also come with increased ground clearance, and a common battery", they added.

Mahindra Auto, in a media release, stressed that Thar.e is "sustainability in action", as the company has used "50 percent recycled PET and recyclable uncoated plastics" in its construction.

The e-SUV also features "ingenious engineering", it said, pointing towards the use of adaptable, modular, and swappable components.

"Vision Thar.e is a testament to innovation and a pioneering design philosophy that is uniquely Mahindra and distinctively global...Aligned with the global movement towards responsible consumption, our focus on sustainable materials resonates with the broader shift towards being planet positive," Veejay Nakra, President – Automotive Sector, M&M said.

Thar.e's exterior design will feature "crisp, geometric surfaces", and includes "near-vertical windows that maximise space", the release noted. The interiors will include a "central pivoting screen, robust grab handles, and an uncluttered layout", it added.

"Our design forges a new path, standing as a testament to Mahindra's commitment to cutting-edge creativity and breakaway thinking. We have maintained the adventurous spirit and off-roading capability that is quintessentially Thar, but we have crafted a unique identity in the world of electric SUVs," M&M's Chief Design Officer Pratap Bose said.

Before unveiling Thar.e's concept, Mahindra Auto shared its Global Pik Up concept for the international market. The new product, the company said, can be used for offroading, sports, commute, as well as overlanding. It will come with zip, zap, zoom drive modes, 5G connectivity, and a Gen II mHawk all-aluminium diesel engine.