English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia
    Live now
    auto refresh
    Aug 15, 2023 / 03:14 pm

    Mahindra launch LIVE: Mahindra to launch Thar electric SUV and Global PikUp at 5 pm

    Mahindra launch LIVE: Co-developed by Mitsubishi Mahindra Agriculture Machinery in Japan and Mahindra Research Valley in India, the Oja will boast four sub-tractor platforms spawning a total of 40 models across different price ranges and performances. The tractors based on this modular architecture will be sold in India, United States, Japan, Southeast Asia and other global markets.

    • Mahindra launch LIVE: Mahindra to launch Thar electric SUV and Global PikUp at 5 pm
      Mahindra
      Moneycontrol.com
    • August 15, 2023 / 03:14 PM IST

      Politics News LIVE: PM Modi unfurled national flag at Red Fort for last time, next year it will be our turn, says RJD chief Lalu Prasad

    • August 15, 2023 / 03:04 PM IST

      News Live Updates:  Air Intelligence Unit finds passenger carrying 30 gold biscuits at Bengaluru

      Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) found a passenger carrying 30 gold biscuits weighing 600 grams by the way of rectum concealment at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru. The passenger was arriving from Kolkata by Air Asia flight I5 1536. Further investigations are underway

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • August 15, 2023 / 02:53 PM IST

      Independence Day news LIVE: FICCI Secretary General lauds PM Modi’s Independence Day speech

      FICCI Secretary General Shailesh Pathak said that PM Modi’s speech was remarkable in 5 important ways

      --13.5 Indians coming out of poverty line

      --10 crore ghost beneficiaries.

      --Global leaders at Bali Summit interested in India’s digital success

      --Women-led development

      --Next 10 years will see more growth in India than in last decade

    • August 15, 2023 / 02:36 PM IST

      Politics News Live Updates: Jharkhand and Bihar Congress leaders to meet party president on August 16 and August 17

      Congress leaders of Jharkhand and Bihar will meet Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to dicuss strategy for 2023 polls on August 16 and August 17 respectively

    • August 15, 2023 / 02:23 PM IST

      Mahindra launch LIVE: Mahindra to launch Global Pickup and Thar electric at 5 pm

      Mahindra & Mahindra is gearing up to introduce all electric version of the Thar SUV and a range of pickup trucks under the Global Pickup Vision at 5 pm today.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • August 15, 2023 / 02:04 PM IST

      Mahindra launch LIVE: Images of Tractors unveiled

    • August 15, 2023 / 01:59 PM IST

      Mahindra launch LIVE: More details on the tractor


      - Proja - Productivity pack

      - Myoja - Intelligence pack

      - Roboja - Automation pack

    • August 15, 2023 / 01:58 PM IST

      Mahindra launch LIVE: Tractor prices

      - Mahindra OJA 27HP tractor priced at Rs 5.64 lakh vs competitor at Rs 5.82 lakh

      - Mahindra OJA 40HP tractor priced at Rs 7.35 lakh vs competitor also at Rs 7.35 lakh

    • August 15, 2023 / 01:58 PM IST

      Mahindra launch LIVE: OJA tractor platform highlights

      - 4 platforms: Sub compact, compact, small utility, large utility

      - Sub compact is designed only for USA markets

      - Compact will be available for US, India and ASEAN

      - Small utility for USA, India and Asean

    • August 15, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST

      Mahindra launch LIVE: Hemant Sikka, M&M on the OJA Tractor Platform

      - OJA platform will take Mahindra to 12 new countries

      - It will address 25% of global lightweight tractor industry

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • August 15, 2023 / 01:56 PM IST

      Mahindra launch LIVE: Rajesh Jejurikar on the OJA Tractor Platform

      - -We want to democratise the technology used in farms

      - Technology to make difference to productivity and output

      - Tractors are designed for the world

    • August 15, 2023 / 01:55 PM IST

      Mahindra launch LIVE: Mahindra launches four OJA tractor platforms globally to transform farming in India

      - Co-developed by Mitsubishi Mahindra Agriculture Machinery in Japan and Mahindra Research Valley in India, the Oja will boast four sub-tractor platforms spawning a total of 40 models across different price ranges and performances. The tractors based on this modular architecture will be sold in India, United States, Japan, Southeast Asia and other global markets.

    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market