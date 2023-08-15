Mahindra launch LIVE: Mahindra to launch Thar electric SUV and Global PikUp at 5 pm

Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) found a passenger carrying 30 gold biscuits weighing 600 grams by the way of rectum concealment at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru. The passenger was arriving from Kolkata by Air Asia flight I5 1536. Further investigations are underway
FICCI Secretary General Shailesh Pathak said that PM Modi’s speech was remarkable in 5 important ways
--13.5 Indians coming out of poverty line
--10 crore ghost beneficiaries.
--Global leaders at Bali Summit interested in India’s digital success
--Women-led development
--Next 10 years will see more growth in India than in last decade
Congress leaders of Jharkhand and Bihar will meet Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to dicuss strategy for 2023 polls on August 16 and August 17 respectively
Mahindra & Mahindra is gearing up to introduce all electric version of the Thar SUV and a range of pickup trucks under the Global Pickup Vision at 5 pm today.
- Proja - Productivity pack
- Myoja - Intelligence pack
- Roboja - Automation pack
- Mahindra OJA 27HP tractor priced at Rs 5.64 lakh vs competitor at Rs 5.82 lakh
- Mahindra OJA 40HP tractor priced at Rs 7.35 lakh vs competitor also at Rs 7.35 lakh
- 4 platforms: Sub compact, compact, small utility, large utility
- Sub compact is designed only for USA markets
- Compact will be available for US, India and ASEAN
- Small utility for USA, India and Asean
- OJA platform will take Mahindra to 12 new countries
- It will address 25% of global lightweight tractor industry
- -We want to democratise the technology used in farms
- Technology to make difference to productivity and output
- Tractors are designed for the world
- Co-developed by Mitsubishi Mahindra Agriculture Machinery in Japan and Mahindra Research Valley in India, the Oja will boast four sub-tractor platforms spawning a total of 40 models across different price ranges and performances. The tractors based on this modular architecture will be sold in India, United States, Japan, Southeast Asia and other global markets.