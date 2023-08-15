AR Rahman ties up with Mahindra: 'Never imagined I'd be creating music for EVs one day'

AR Rahman at the Mahindra launch on Tuesday.

Music maestro AR Rahman has tied up with Mahindra to "design and build" 75 meticulously-crafted sounds that will go into upcoming all-electric models from the carmaker. The Oscar-winning music director will be responsible for enhancing the sound experience in Mahindra's Born Electric EVs.

Speaking during the launch, Rahman said, "Had never imagined I would be creating music for EVs one day. My team and I are designing special sounds for drive modes, dashboard, experience moods."

"I am always looking for alternative ways of expression. When Mahindra came to me and I saw the design, I was immediately on board," he added.

Marking the launch on Independence Day, AR Rahman arrived on stage while his iconic patriotic song 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' played with the tri colours in the background.

Speaking on EVs at the event, Rahman said, “When I see innovative electric vehicle designs abroad, I often wondered why India hadn’t yet taken that leap. Collaborating with Mahindra changed that perception for me." He added that the company valued his insights on the sonic experience, emphasizing both empowering experience and the immersive feel of being in an eco- friendly, and silent SUV.

"While I’ve used instruments from Japan, America, and Europe, witnessing India emerge as a leader with pioneering innovations fills me with immense pride. In collaboration with Mahindra, our aim is to deliver a sonic

experience that’s both global and uniquely Indian – a sound that resonates with pride and celebrates India’s significant transformation,” Rahman said.

The sonic compositions were developed after Rahman spent time at Mahindra's testing facility in Kanchipuram, analyzing soundscapes of leading electric vehicles.



Like Hans Zimmer has created the so-called “iconic sounds” for the BMW electric cars, Mahindra has got A R Rahman to compose the sounds for their Born Electric EVs Wow!!!! pic.twitter.com/hTmQer8rzE

— Sirish Chandran (@SirishChandran) August 15, 2023

At the launch, Rajesh Jejurikar, CEO of Mahindra Tractors also announced the company's tie-up with Dolby ATMOS and Harman Kardon to bring unmatched 3D immersive sound experience. He said that Born Electric vehicles will be a "concert hall on wheels".

