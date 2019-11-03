Eight of top-10 firms add Rs 1.34 lakh cr in m-cap; TCS leads

Eight of the 10 most valued Indian firms together added over Rs 1.34 lakh crore to their market capitalisation last week, with TCS emerging as the biggest gainer.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Hindustan Unilever (HUL), HDFC, ITC, Infosys, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) were the other firms which witnessed a rally in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended November 1, while Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank finished with losses.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped Rs 28,893.36 crore to Rs 8,26,293.87 crore.

Infosys' m-cap soared by Rs 24,704.61 crore to Rs 2,98,535.04 crore, while State Bank of India (SBI) gained Rs 28,469.51 crore to Rs 2,79,786.57 crore.

RIL's m-cap zoomed Rs 16,671.95 crore to Rs 9,23,613.71 crore while that of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) spurted Rs 7,977.33 crore to reach Rs 4,71,864.08 crore.

HDFC's market valuation advanced by Rs 4,428.96 crore to Rs 3,67,534.58 crore, and ITC added Rs 16,525.33 crore to its valuation to stand at Rs 3,21,045.99 crore.

The valuation of HDFC Bank increased by Rs 6,739.43 crore to reach Rs 6,78,932.19 crore.

On the other hand, the m-cap of Kotak Mahindra Bank dipped Rs 1,456.04 crore to Rs 3,01,837.35 crore while that of ICICI Bank plunged Rs 4,519.55 crore to Rs 2,98,535.04 crore.

In terms of ranking of the top-10 firms, RIL retained the top spot, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys and SBI.

During the week, the Sensex rose by 1,106.97 points or 2.83 per cent.