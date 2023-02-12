English
    Dalal Street Week Ahead | Traders tread cautiously, keep fingers crossed over inflation number

    India VIX, which measures the expected market volatility, fell significantly during the week, especially after the end of key events (budget and FOMC meet last week). Hence if the volatility falls further and sustains then there could be more stability in the market, which can give more comfort for bulls, experts said

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    February 12, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST
    Because of lower valuation near the long-term averages, smallcap companies look appealing.

    The market experienced mute trading in the week ended February 10 with the benchmark indices closing largely along the flatline. The Reserve Bank of India raised the repo rate by 25 bps to 6.5 percent, which was in line with expectations, and turned optimistic with increasing growth forecast for FY23 to 7 percent which lifted the market mood.

    But the rising possibility of further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve, especially after the recent economic data along with FII outflow restricted gains.

    The BSE Sensex fell 159 points to 60,683, and the Nifty50 gained 2.5 points at 17,856, while the broader markets performed far better than the benchmarks as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices posted over 2 percent and 1 percent gains.

    Auto, energy, FMCG, metal, and oil and gas stocks were under pressure, but buying was seen in technology, infra, pharma, and select banking and financial services stocks.