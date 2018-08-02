Check out Insider Trading transaction for July 27, 2018; Sun Pharma, Infosys in focus

Insider Buys on July 27, 2018

Avenue Supermarts: Manish Gupta bought 100 shares through market purchase on July 24, 2018

Dish TV India: World Crest Advisors LLP bought 44,62,38,855 shares through market purchase on July 24, 2018

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals: Hindustan Times bought 1,41,000 shares through market purchase on July 27, 2018

20 Microns Ltd: Eriez Industries Pvt.Ltd. (Old name: Eriez Finance & Investment Ltd.) bought 40,086 shares through market purchase on July 27, 2018

Malu Paper Mills Ltd.: Bharat Shrawankumar Malu bought 2,500 shares through market purchase on July 27, 2018

GTPL Hathway: Gujarat Digi Com bought 40,000 through market purchase on July 26, 2018

Insider Sales on July 27, 2018

IndusInd Bank: C.Ramesh Babu (officers & relatives) sold 3,500 shares through market sale on July 27, 2018

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: Pratham Investments (officers & relatives) sold 1,75,000 shares through market sale on July 27, 2018

Infosys Ltd.: Roopinder Singh Bhatia (officers & relatives) sold 554 shares through market sale on July 27, 2018

Page Industries: Sunder Genomal (promoter) sold 2,775 shares through market sale on July 27, 2018

Muthoot Capital Services: Thomas John Muthoot (promoter) sold 2,000 shares through market sale on July 27, 2018

: The above report is compiled from data received from Prima Database)