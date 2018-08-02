Check out Insider Trading transaction for July 27, 2018; Sun Pharma, Infosys in focus

World Crest Advisors LLP bought 44,62,38,855 shares of Dish TV India through market purchase on July 24, 2018 while Hindustan Times bought 1,41,000 shares of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals through market purchase on July 27, 2018 and Eriez Industries Pvt.Ltd. bought 40,086 shares of 20 Microns Ltd through market purchase on July 27, 2018.
Insider Buys on July 27, 2018
Avenue Supermarts: Manish Gupta bought 100 shares through market purchase on July 24, 2018
Dish TV India: World Crest Advisors LLP bought 44,62,38,855 shares through market purchase on July 24, 2018
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals: Hindustan Times bought 1,41,000 shares through market purchase on July 27, 2018
20 Microns Ltd: Eriez Industries Pvt.Ltd. (Old name: Eriez Finance & Investment Ltd.) bought 40,086 shares through market purchase on July 27, 2018
Malu Paper Mills Ltd.: Bharat Shrawankumar Malu bought 2,500 shares through market purchase on July 27, 2018
GTPL Hathway: Gujarat Digi Com bought 40,000 through market purchase on July 26, 2018
Insider Sales on July 27, 2018
IndusInd Bank: C.Ramesh Babu (officers & relatives) sold 3,500 shares through market sale on July 27, 2018
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: Pratham Investments (officers & relatives) sold 1,75,000 shares through market sale on July 27, 2018
Infosys Ltd.: Roopinder Singh Bhatia (officers & relatives) sold 554 shares through market sale on July 27, 2018
Page Industries: Sunder Genomal (promoter) sold 2,775 shares through market sale on July 27, 2018
Muthoot Capital Services: Thomas John Muthoot (promoter) sold 2,000 shares through market sale on July 27, 2018(Note: The above report is compiled from data received from Prima Database)