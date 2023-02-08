English
    Cement Companies may not pass potential GST rate cut fully

    Cement company stocks picked up pace after finance minister said she would examine the possibility of reducing the 28 percent goods and services tax rate for the sector.

    Nickey Mirchandani
    February 08, 2023 / 02:40 PM IST
    Most cement companies did not report positive results for the quarter ended December.

     
     
    Cement company stocks gained in early trading after a report that the finance minister would examine the possibility of reducing the 28 percent goods and services tax rate for the sector.

    The minister hinted at the reduction in the GST rate on cement at a post-budget meeting with Confederation of Indian Industry leaders and indicated that it would be considered for reference to the GST fitment committee if necessary, the Financial Express reported.

    However, most cement stocks came off their day’s high in later trading. ACC down 1.25 percent, Ambuja up 0.66 percent, Ultratech Cement up 1.8 percent and Shree Cement down 1.2 percent.

    Rakesh Arora, managing partner of Go India Advisors, said a reduction of the GST rate on cement would be positive for the sector. However, he was sceptical about cement companies passing on the benefit to consumers, saying they may retain a part of it to boost margins.