English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Buy these 3 stocks for 11-16% returns as many mid, smallcaps likely to do well

    Primary trend of EIH is positive as it is trading above its all important short term and long term moving averages. Momentum oscillators like RSI and MFI are placed above 60 and rising upwards, indicating strength in the current uptrend of the stock.

    Nandish Shah
    May 03, 2022 / 11:52 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    After a gap-down opening on the back of weak overnight cues, Indian stock markets recovered sharply and closed near the day's highs on May 2.

    The National Stock Exchange’s benchmark Nifty 50 ended the day with a minor loss of 33 points to close at 17,069. The recovery was led by banking, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) and metal stocks. Consumer durables, auto and information technology (IT) stocks ended in the red.

    Last week, Nifty failed to surpass the previous swing high resistance of 17,414 and formed a lower top at 17,377. Nifty recently breached the crucial supports of 20 and 50 days EMA (exponential moving average), which indicates that the short-term trend has turned weak.

    Indicators and oscillators on the daily and weekly charts have turned bearish. Therefore, unless the Nifty closes above 17,400, the short-term trend will remain bearish.

    Nifty has formed multiple bottoms around 16,900 levels. If we were to consider the entire upswing from 15,671 (March 8, 2022 low) to the recent swing high of 18,114, 50 percent of that move is placed at 16,893 levels. The 200-day EMA is currently placed at 16,870-odd levels. Therefore, we believe that on the downside, multiple supports are placed in the vicinity of 16,800-16,900 levels.

    Close

    Related stories

    Below 16,800, Nifty could move down towards the next support of 16,604, which happens to be a 61.8 percent retracement of the entire upswing seen from 15,671 to 18,115 (April 4, 2022 high). In this current choppy trend, we expect many midcap/small-cap stocks to do well in the coming weeks.

    Here are three buy calls for the next 3-4 weeks:

    NOCIL: Buy | LTP: Rs 238.5 | Stop-Loss: Rs 225 | Target: Rs 265 | Return: 11 percent 

    The stock price has broken out from the symmetrical triangle on the daily chart. Primary trend of the stock turned positive as it has closed above its 200-day EMA.

    RSI (relative strength index) and MFI (money flow index) oscillator is placed above 60 and sloping upwards, indicating strength in the current uptrend of the stock. The stock price has also broken out on the daily chart with a surge in volumes.

    Image1252022

    Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India: Buy | LTP: Rs 259.5 | Stop-Loss: Rs 240 | Target: Rs 300 | Return: 16 percent

    The stock price has broken out from the symmetrical triangle on the weekly chart to close at highest level since August 2017. It is forming higher top higher bottom formation on the daily and weekly chart.

    RSI Oscillator is placed above 60 and sloping upwards, indicating strength in the current uptrend of the stock.

    Image2252022

    EIH: Buy | LTP: Rs 165.7 | Stop-Loss: Rs 155 | Target Rs 185 | Return: 12 percent

    The stock price has broken out on the daily chart with higher volumes to close at highest level since April 11, 2022. It has already broken out from the symmetrical triangle on weekly chart.

    Primary trend of the stock is positive as it is trading above its all important short term and long term moving averages. Momentum oscillators like RSI and MFI are placed above 60 and rising upwards, indicating strength in the current uptrend of the stock.

    Image3252022

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Nandish Shah
    Tags: #EIH #Hot Stocks #Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India #Nifty #NOCIL #Sensex #Stocks Views #Technicals
    first published: May 3, 2022 11:52 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.