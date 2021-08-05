Bulk Deals | Carlyle arm CA Emerald exits SBI Life, Pramerica MF buys 0.7% stake in Gokaldas Exports

CA Emerald has gradually been selling its stake in SBI Life Insurance, ever since it acquired a 9 percent stake in the life insurer from BNP Paribas Cardif SA in March 2019, for Rs 5,500 crore.

CA Emerald Investments, the investment subsidiary of Carlyle Group, exited SBI Life Insurance Company, a leading life insurance company.

CA Emerald sold entire 1.9 crore equity shares or 1.9 percent of paid up equity of SBI Life at Rs 1,130 per share on the BSE, the bulk deal data showed.

The US private equity fund has mopped up Rs 2,147 crore by selling entire stake in the insurance company.

CA Emerald has gradually been selling its stake in SBI Life Insurance, ever since it acquired a 9 percent stake in the life insurer from BNP Paribas Cardif SA in March 2019, for Rs 5,500 crore.

Among other deals, Pramerica Mutual Fund acquired 2,96,323 equity shares in Gokaldas Exports (or 0.69 percent of total paid up equity) at Rs 218.62 per share on the NSE.

Kamal Kumar Kabra sold 1,22,700 equity shares in KPI Global Infra at Rs 157.74 per share on the NSE, and Anand offloaded 13,60,188 equity shares in Tilaknagar Industries at Rs 38.47 per share.

Rajni Singla acquired 47 lakh equity shares in Vikas EcoTech at Rs 2.38 per share on the NSE.