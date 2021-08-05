MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Bulk Deals | Carlyle arm CA Emerald exits SBI Life, Pramerica MF buys 0.7% stake in Gokaldas Exports

Rajni Singla acquired 47 lakh equity shares in Vikas EcoTech at Rs 2.38 per share on the NSE.

Moneycontrol News
August 05, 2021 / 10:55 PM IST
CA Emerald has gradually been selling its stake in SBI Life Insurance, ever since it acquired a 9 percent stake in the life insurer from BNP Paribas Cardif SA in March 2019, for Rs 5,500 crore.

CA Emerald has gradually been selling its stake in SBI Life Insurance, ever since it acquired a 9 percent stake in the life insurer from BNP Paribas Cardif SA in March 2019, for Rs 5,500 crore.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

CA Emerald Investments, the investment subsidiary of Carlyle Group, exited SBI Life Insurance Company, a leading life insurance company.

CA Emerald sold entire 1.9 crore equity shares or 1.9 percent of paid up equity of SBI Life at Rs 1,130 per share on the BSE, the bulk deal data showed.

The US private equity fund has mopped up Rs 2,147 crore by selling entire stake in the insurance company.

CA Emerald has gradually been selling its stake in SBI Life Insurance, ever since it acquired a 9 percent stake in the life insurer from BNP Paribas Cardif SA in March 2019, for Rs 5,500 crore.

Among other deals, Pramerica Mutual Fund acquired 2,96,323 equity shares in Gokaldas Exports (or 0.69 percent of total paid up equity) at Rs 218.62 per share on the NSE.

Close

Related stories

Kamal Kumar Kabra sold 1,22,700 equity shares in KPI Global Infra at Rs 157.74 per share on the NSE, and Anand offloaded 13,60,188 equity shares in Tilaknagar Industries at Rs 38.47 per share.

Rajni Singla acquired 47 lakh equity shares in Vikas EcoTech at Rs 2.38 per share on the NSE.

Image2582021
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Gokaldas Exports #Market Edge #SBI Life Insurance Company #Tilaknagar Industries #Vikas Ecotech
first published: Aug 5, 2021 10:55 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.