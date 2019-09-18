60% of Nifty and 70% of Nifty500 stocks record ‘Death Cross’ on daily charts; a major selloff imminent?

The Nifty50 turned negative for 2019 on September 17. But the situation only seems to be getting worse as more than 60 percent of the constituent companies registered the formation of a ‘Death Cross’ on the daily candlestick charts, indicating the potential for a major selloff.

As many as 32 companies in the Nifty50 recorded a formation of Death Cross. These include Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki India, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Britannia Industries, and L&T among others.

In the Nifty500, as many as 350 stocks witnessed the formation of a Death Cross on the daily charts. These include MRF, Page Industries, 3M India, Eicher Motors, Wabco India, TTK Prestige, ICRA, Bosch among others.

In technical terms, the Death Cross is a technical chart pattern which points towards a potential for a major selloff in the stock or index. It is formed when the short-term moving average crosses below its long-term moving average.

Typically, the most common moving averages used by technical experts in this pattern are the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Since touching its all-time high of 12,103 in June 2019, Nifty has lost more than 10 percent due to factors such as the fear of economic slowdown and mounting geopolitical concerns. The most recent pummel can be attributed to sudden rise in crude oil prices, which shot up tremendously in the wake of drone attacks on Saudi oilfields on September 14.

A Death Cross is considered a bearish signal and traders are advised to stay cautious in the aforementioned stocks as the trend seems to be on the downside. But, it can also be viewed as an opportunity for long term investors, who can pick stocks with strong fundamentals that are currently in the rut due to recent headwinds.

“Investors have historically feared the stock market Death Cross, hence the word “death” in the name. Considered a bearish signal, stock market Death Cross can usher in waves and waves of fear and this often can trigger a selloff but we have seen that 50 percent of the times markets did not fall meaningfully,” Deepak Jasani, Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities told Moneycontrol.

“Key stock market Death Cross have occurred over the history of the stock market. There are 6-8 such past instances recorded for Nifty50 and Nifty500 since 2003. On March 23, 2008; March 4, 2011; October 20, 2015 these Death Crosses occurred on the eve of the most spectacular market crashes in history,” he said.

Jasani further added that Nifty has witnessed some whipsaws i.e. on August 6, 2013, January 3, 2017 and on November 20, 2018 as there was no meaningful correction after the formation of Death Cross. Hence in 50 pecent of cases, Nifty did not fall significantly after forming of a Death Cross.